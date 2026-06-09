Suriya’s Karuppu continues to do well at the Indian box office. Directed by RJ Balaji and produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, the Tamil fantasy action drama, which has already become the highest grosser of Suriya’s career by a significant margin, is heading into the final stretch of its theatrical run. After a steady hold on the fourth Monday, the total is now inching closer to a very significant milestone. Keep reading for a detailed day 25 collection report!

How much did Karuppu earn at the Indian box office in 25 days?

The Kollywood biggie earned 53 lakh on day 25, its fourth Monday. Compared to the fourth Friday, day 22’s 83 lakh, the film dropped by 36.14%, which is a decent hold. Overall, it has earned 193.93 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 228.83 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 113.85 crore

Week 2 – 54.3 crore

Week 3 – 21.2 crore

Day 22 – 83 lakh

Day 23 – 1.47 crore

Day 24 – 1.75 crore

Day 25 – 53 lakh

Total – 193.93 crore

The 200 crore club is the next stop!

At 193.93 crore, Karuppu needs just 6.07 crore more to enter the 200 crore net club at the Indian box office. With some fuel still in the tank, that milestone is within comfortable reach. This will mark Suriya’s first-ever 200 crore net grosser, and for Kollywood, it’ll be the first double century of 2026.

Karuppu will fail to beat Amaran

The 8th spot on Kollywood’s all-time Indian box office chart belongs to Amaran at 220.05 crore. Karuppu currently sits at 193.93 crore, maintaining a gap of 26.12 crore that is simply too large to bridge at this stage of its run. While the film has put up a stellar performance by any measure, Amaran’s tally will remain untouched. The Suriya starrer will settle comfortably into the 9th spot, just ahead of Ponniyin Selvan 2’s 181.96 crore.

Take a look at Kollywood’s top 10 grossers in India (net):

2.0 – 407.05 crore Jailer – 348.55 crore Leo – 341.04 crore Coolie – 285.01 crore Ponniyin Selvan 1 – 266.54 crore The Greatest Of All Time – 252.71 crore Vikram – 247.32 crore Amaran – 220.05 crore Karuppu – 193.93 crore (25 days) Ponniyin Selvan 2 – 181.96 crore

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