Bart Layton’s crime thriller Crime 101 is on the verge of completing three weeks in theaters. Boasting an impressive 88% critics’ score and an 85% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it has become one of the best-reviewed films of 2026 so far. However, despite the widespread acclaim and positive word of mouth, the film hasn’t attracted large audiences to theaters.

That said, the Chris Hemsworth starrer is still maintaining a modest presence at the box office despite stiff competition from newer releases like Scream 7, Wuthering Heights, and GOAT.

Weekend Performance & Break-Even Point

After opening to $14.3 million in North America, Crime 101 added $5.5 million during the February 20-22 weekend, followed by another $3.5 million over the Feb 27-Mar 1 weekend. It further collected $0.8 million on Monday and Tuesday, pushing its domestic total to $31 million. Combined with its $27 million international haul, the film’s current worldwide total stands at $58 million.

Crime 101 was made on a reported $90 million production budget. At its current pace and in this stage of its theatrical run, reaching the estimated $225 million break-even point (based on the commonly cited 2.5x multiplier rule) now appears highly unlikely.

That being said, as its theatrical run continues, the film is edging closer to the worldwide total of a criminally underrated Ridley Scott-directed crime thriller starring Nicolas Cage. We’re talking about the 2003 film Matchstick Men. Let’s take a look at how much more Crime 101 needs to earn to outgross it at the global box office.

Crime 101 vs. Matchstick Men – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the domestic and global box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

Crime 101 – Box Office Summary

North America: $31 million

International: $27 million

Worldwide: $58 million

Matchstick Men – Box Office Summary

North America: $36.9 million

International: $28.7 million

Worldwide: $65.6 million

What the Numbers Indicate

With a current worldwide total of $58 million, Crime 101 is still around $7.6 million short of surpassing Matchstick Men’s global haul of $65.6 million. While the gap isn’t very large, the film’s box-office momentum has slowed after its opening weeks. This means it will likely rely on steady weekday collections, a solid weekend earnings boost, and whatever screens it retains in the coming days to close the gap.

If it manages to add just under $8 million during the remainder of its theatrical run, the Chris Hemsworth starrer could potentially edge past Ridley Scott’s 2003 crime thriller at the worldwide box office. However, the final verdict should be clear in the coming weeks.

Crime 101 Plot

Directed by Bart Layton, the crime thriller follows a highly disciplined jewel thief (Chris Hemsworth) whose well-planned heists along the 101 Freeway have baffled authorities. As he prepares for his most ambitious robbery, his path intersects with an insurance broker (Halle Berry), while a seasoned detective (Mark Ruffalo) closes in after identifying a pattern.

Crime 101 – Official Trailer

