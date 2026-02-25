It has been nearly three months since Disney’s animated sequel Zootopia 2 hit the big screen, yet the film continues to make its presence felt at the box office. After opening to an impressive $100.3 million domestically, the buddy-cop comedy added $2.2 million over the February 20-22 weekend, followed by another $0.1 million on Monday from 1,820 theaters. This has pushed its total in North America to $424 million.

Combined with a staggering $1.426 billion overseas haul, the film’s worldwide gross now stands at $1.850 billion, making it the highest-grossing Hollywood animated movie of all time. Made on a reported $150 million production budget, Zootopia 2 needed approximately $375 million worldwide to break even, based on the commonly cited 2.5x multiplier rule. By this calculation, the sequel has already generated roughly $1.475 billion more than its estimated break-even threshold.

As the film enters the later stages of its theatrical run, it is now closing in on the domestic lifetime total of Toy Story 4 (2019). Here’s how much more Zootopia 2 needs to earn to overtake it at the North American box office.

Zootopia 2 vs. Toy Story 4 – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two animated heavyweights stack up at the domestic and global box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Zootopia 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $424 million

International: $1.426 billion

Worldwide: $1.850 billion

Toy Story 4 – Box Office Summary

North America: $434 million

International: $639.8 million

Worldwide: $1.074 billion

While Zootopia 2 has already outpaced Toy Story 4 globally by a wide margin, the domestic race is far more competitive. With $424 million in North America, the sequel is currently $10 million short of Toy Story 4’s $434 million domestic total.

Given its slow but steady late-run momentum and solid weekend holds, the film still has a realistic chance of closing this gap and achieving another major box office milestone. However, its final push will depend on whether it can maintain momentum amid competition from newer releases like Send Help, GOAT, and Wuthering Heights. The final verdict should be clear in the coming weeks.

How It Compares To The Toy Story Franchise

Let’s take a look at how each film in the Toy Story franchise has performed at the North American box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Toy Story (1995): $191.8 million Toy Story 2 (1999): $245.9 million Toy Story 3 (2010): $415 million Toy Story 4 (2019): $434 million

The above numbers indicate the Toy Story franchise’s upward trend over the decades, with Toy Story 4 setting the domestic benchmark at $434 million. Zootopia 2 has already surpassed Toy Story 3’s $415 million North American total and is now trailing only behind the franchise’s top-grossing entry, Toy Story 4. If the Disney sequel manages to close the remaining $10 million gap, it will match the peak of the Toy Story film series.

Zootopia 2 – Plot & Lead Voice Cast

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the animated buddy-cop comedy is set in the city of Zootopia, where anthropomorphic animals live in harmony. In the sequel, Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) reunite as police partners to investigate a new threat that endangers Zootopia’s fragile peace.

Zootopia 2 – Trailer

