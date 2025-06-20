Chris Evans has now found ‘The One’ in his life and married Alba Baptista, but before that, he went through quite a journey in dating. Once named the ‘Sexiest Man Alive,’ the Captain America actor is undoubtedly one of Hollywood’s most good-looking and charming stars. Being such a charismatic and popular actor, Evans’s personal life has always attracted much attention. His fans always wanted to know who he was dating or if he was single.

His dating life caught people’s attention when he was with Jessica Biel. The former couple worked together on a few projects, and netizens were quick enough to pick up the romantic vibes between them. However, the Avengers actor has faced his share of ups and downs in his dating life. So, if you didn’t know about his past relationships, scroll ahead to learn all about them!

Chris Evans & Kate Bosworth

The MCU star was rumored to have a romantic relationship with Kate Bosworth in the early 2000s after meeting her on The Newcomers’ set. However, it was never confirmed, so we don’t know whether they had anything real or if it was just another Hollywood rumor.

Kate Bosworth is throwing it all the way back for #FBF with our original blue crush, Chris Evans. 😍 (📸: IG/ katebosworth) pic.twitter.com/7XT9ge8gbQ — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 15, 2021

Chris Evans & Jessica Biel

Chris Evans’ dating life made headlines after getting linked with Jessica Biel in 2001. The former couple started dating in 2001, and during their relationship, they worked on two projects, London and Cellular. The ex-couple was even closer to taking their relationship to the next level, but before that could happen, they parted ways in 2006.

In a 2005 interview with Cosmopolitan, Biel shared that the big talk had already happened and said, “We always talk about [marriage]. We both want to be married, and we both want to have children. But we’re not engaged, so the rumors are false … so far.”

chris evans e jessica biel foi um surto coletivo pic.twitter.com/VUAvtDglhe — isa(Bel)a 📖 (@heroftshine) November 23, 2022

Chris Evans & Emmy Rossum

Dating rumors between Chris and Emmy Rossum started to ignite after the Gifted actor was spotted lip-locking with the actress at a Hollywood bar in 2007. Although Evans neither confirmed nor denied it, Rossum insisted that they were just friends at that time. Well, we will never know!

just found out chris evans and emmy rossum used to date — gabs (@siiiverse) May 10, 2021

Chris Evans & Christina Ricci

The Addams Family actress and The Gray Man actor didn’t date long, but they were seen together in 2007 at many events. The romance rumors had sparked, especially when they walked the 2007 MET GALA, hand-in-hand, looking absolutely smitten with each other. Their photos went viral from the ceremony, in which Ricci was wearing a gorgeous white dress and Evans sported a three-piece suit.

THEY DATED ?!??! HOW AM I JUST FINDING OUT DIANNA AGRON AND CHRIS EVANS WERE GETTING IT ON SHJJSKSKS pic.twitter.com/mBt4n9JG8d — austin (@MON3GLOW) March 26, 2021

Chris Evans & Dianna Agron

In early 2011, the Fantastic Four actor was seen getting cozy with Dianna Agron at a pre-Oscars party, as reported by US Weekly. They were spotted flirting and sharing laughs. At that time, Dianna had broken up with Alex Pettyfer. However, as per reports, Evans and Glee actress called it quits soon after.

THEY DATED ?!??! HOW AM I JUST FINDING OUT DIANNA AGRON AND CHRIS EVANS WERE GETTING IT ON SHJJSKSKS pic.twitter.com/mBt4n9JG8d — austin (@MON3GLOW) March 26, 2021

Chris Evans & Ashley Greene

The Twilight actress was once all over the Avengers actor. According to E! News, she was smitten by Evans’ charm at a Hollywood club in March 2011, and they had a “lot of chemistry.” At that time, Greene had just gotten out of a relationship with Joe Jonas.

Ashley Greene dated not only Joe Jonas but Chris Evans too?!!?! I will riot — paulina✨ (@magicpau7) April 17, 2021

Chris Evans & Sandra Bullock

One of the most bizarre romance rumors Evans had was with Sandra Bullock. The linkup first ignited in early 2014, and the Bird Box actress took it sportingly and answered it humorously. She told Entertainment Tonight (via RTE), “We’ve since gotten married and it started breaking apart, so we separated. We filed for divorce, and I hope everyone can respect our privacy. But we’re going to remain friends and share responsibility of the farm animals we’ve taken on, because you just can’t abandon the animals.”

But did you know that Chris Evans used to be in love with Sandra Bullock while he was growing up? Yes, that’s right.

“I used to be in love with Sandra Bullock when I was growing up. Sandy B. was my girl.” – Chris Evans pic.twitter.com/AhsihYv3Qq — sb (@bullockslays) May 25, 2020

Chris Evans & Lily Collins

In March 2015, US Magazine broke the news that Avengers: Endgame actor and Emily in Paris actress were dating. They met at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, and from then on, sparks flew! A close source even shared back at that time, “It’s just the beginning stages. But they’re having a lot of fun and seeing where it goes.” Well, it’s obvious that they parted ways soon after that.

Now, she is happily married and has become a mother, while he is settled with Alba Baptista.

Chris Evans e Lily Collins são flagrados em jantar romântico http://t.co/dOVctrGUxa pic.twitter.com/1TbatLiLCT — CAPRICHO (@CAPRICHO) March 25, 2015

Chris Evans & Minka Kelly

Minka and Chris first sparked romance rumors in 2007, but it was in 2012 when they really started dating. The duo parted ways a year after getting together but rekindled their relationship in 2014. It was mostly an on-again and off-again relationship between them. They were last seen together in 2015 over the Labour Day weekend, per US Magazine.

I guess they still love each other. I wish Minka Kelly & Chris Evans get back together and have happy long lasting. This pic makes me happy when ever I see. They’re perfect to show what love can do, empower, joyful etc.💑💗💗💖💖❤❤ #MinkaKelly #ChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/35ONGzdTF9 — A (@AAmnuayphan) November 30, 2017

Chris Evans & Jenny Slate

Chris and Jenny met on the sets of Gifted in 2016 and turned their onscreen romance into reality. Less than a year into their relationship, there were reports of them not being together anymore. A source then told US that the duo took a break from their relationship “due to conflicting schedules.” However, they reunited again in 2017 and ended things once and for all in March 2018.

After breaking up with Jenny Slate, the Ghosted actor told USA Today, “I definitely want children. I definitely want a family. But you cannot put the cart before the horse.” He continued, “The family only works if it’s built off the extension of the love you feel for a person. If you all of a sudden want the kid more than you want the relationship, you may be on shaky ground.”

Not like my opinion matters to them but: I APPROVE! Jenny Slate x Chris Evans!!! pic.twitter.com/v6GLSkSO5j — Saab (@saabmagalona) June 26, 2016

Chris Evans & Alba Baptista

Before Chris Evans could settle with Alba Baptista, the actor was rumored to have a romantic relationship with Lily James in 2020. Although no one confirmed it, there was nothing more to dig deeper into. Cut to 2021, and the actor sparked dating rumors with Baptista until they were spotted roaming around hand-in-hand together in 2022. Chris announced his relationship with the Warrior Nun actress on his Instagram account with a video, and instantly, they became the internet’s favorite couple.

They secretly got married in September 2023, and according to US Magazine, a month later, Chris confirmed that they had two ceremonies to respect both of their cultures. They keep their married life under wraps and enjoy it privately.

valentine’s day chris evans and alba baptista pic.twitter.com/34fSiZr8Gl — _ox (@looitama) February 14, 2023

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Twilight Is Leaving Netflix & Fans Are Spiraling Like It’s 2009 Again: “Good Things Can’t Last Forever”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News