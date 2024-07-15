The Lady of Dragons, aka Emilia Clarke, is all set to take a lead role in the upcoming Prime Video drama series, Criminal. The actress joined the cast of Criminal which is based on the graphic novel series by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips.

Clarke will portray the role of Mallory, a “slick and daring armed robber, as quick with a gun as she is with her wits. Part of a heist crew with Ricky Lawless (Gus Halper), who she’s in a passionate Bonnie-and-Clyde-like affair with. Mallory is a woman on the edge, living on the wrong side of the law and hiding secrets that will bring her and her entire crew into the danger zone.”

The Me Before You actress has been a sensation in the film industry ever since her iconic role as Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO historical drama Game of Thrones. She also starred in Marvel’s Secret Invasion, Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story, and Terminator: Genisys. Here are Emilia Clarke’s top 5 movies/shows that you must watch if you loved her performance in Emmy-nominated show GOT.

Game of Thrones

Emilia Clarke played the most iconic role to date as the Mother of Dragons in Game of Thrones. Over eight seasons, Clarke masterfully depicted Daenerys’ transformation from a timid, oppressed young woman to a powerful, formidable leader. The show was very much beloved by fans and critics alike and showcased the actress’ exceptional acting skills. The show centered around The Targaryens, who once ruled Westeros, and were overthrown, leaving Daenerys and her brother in exile. Her brother’s plan to reclaim the throne involved her marrying Khal Drogo, leader of the Dothraki. Throughout the series, Clarke’s role highlighted Daenerys’ evolution, from a pawn used by her brother to an independent leader who outsmarted many men of Westeros. Her performance earned her four Emmy nominations.

Me Before You

Emilia Clarke has starred in dynamic roles, from romantic comedies to sci-fi. Her performance in the romantic comedy, Me Before You, based on the best-selling novel by Jojo Moyes, showed a different side to her acting. Clarke starred opposite Sam Claflin and shined as Louisa Clark, a quirky and cheerful caregiver who forms an unlikely bond with Will, a paralyzed man. The film is centered around Louisa’s journey as she accepts the job of caring for Will, bringing warmth and joy into his life. Her heartwarming performance was lauded by critics and fans, as the portrayal of Louisa showed an authentic and genuine essence of a woman who is both uplifting and compassionate.

Solo: A Star Wars Story

In the spin-off from the original Star Wars franchise, Clarke played the role of Qi’ra, Han Solo’s childhood friend and partner in crime. For those who’ve watched Star Wars, they must be pretty familiar with Han Solo, the beloved character from the Star Wars universe. The movie delves deeper into Han Solo’s backstory, showing how he became the galaxy’s greatest smuggler before joining the rebellion. The film shows how he got his name, met Chewbacca and embarked on his journey with the rebellion. In the origin story, Qi-ra is Han Solo’s girlfriend and fellow smuggler. Though they were childhood friends initially, Han and Qi’ra are separated by fate and despite reuniting, they seem apart. While Clarke’s character was supposed to be a significant figure in the Star Wars franchise, due to box office failure, the storyline was dropped.

Last Christmas

Directed by Paul Feig and co-written by Emma Thompson, Last Christmas is yet another rom-com starring Clarke alongside Henry Golding. The holiday rom-com follows Kate, a young woman struggling with her life in London while working as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop. In the movie, Clarke brings charm to the character, shifting flawlessly from comedic moments to emotionally charged scenes. Her portrayal of Kate is both funny and heartfelt. After making some poor decisions, Kate meets Tom Webster, and despite their initial encounter being cut short, they grow closer. After she opens up about her recent heart transplant, Tom’s mysterious disappearance leads her to discover more about herself. Last Christmas is a funny and touching holiday watch which is inspired by the popular Wham! Song.

Secret Invasion

Marvel’s Secret Invasion is the latest release for Disney+, starring Clarke, Samuel L Jackson, Cobie Smulders, and Olivia Colman. The series garnered mixed reviews, with some regarding it as the worst in the franchise. In the show, Clarke stars as G’iah, the adult version of Talos’ Skrull daughter introduced in Captain Marvel. Although she worked for the villains initially, she soon changes sides to join the heroes. Even though Clarke’s performance is regarded as the most powerful in the MCU, the series falls short overall.

