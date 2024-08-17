Out of the 10 South Indian films that were released on Independence Day, Vikram’s Thangalaan has been performing well at the box office. The survival drama has managed to earn 18.05 crore in two days and is aiming for a good 25 crore weekend if things go at this pace.

Thangalaan Box Office Collection Day 2

Directed by Pa Ranjith, the Tamil film witnessed a drop on the second day, Friday, due to a working day. The film collected 4.75 crore on day 2, a 64% drop from day 1’s 13.30 crore. However, the film is still holding hold despite a massive clash.

Thangalaan, currently faces a clash with three Bollywood films Stree 2, Vedaa & Khel Khel Mein apart from two Telugu films Mr Bachchan and Double iSmart. For the unversed, August 15 witnessed a massive clash between 13 films from the North & the South. While 3 of them belonged to Bollywood, others belonged to Kollywood, Tollywood, Sandalwood, and Mollywood.

Crosses The Entire Lifetime Collection Of Lal Salaam

In the list of highest-grossing Tamil films of 2024, Thangalaan has made a smashing entry into the top 10, pushing Rajinikanth‘s Lal Salaam at number 10. It took Vikram’s film only two days to cross the entire lifetime collection of Lal Salaam.

Here is the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil Films of 2024.

1. Raayan: 93.80 crore

2. Indian 2: 83 crore

3. Maharaja: 71.30 crore

4. Aranamanai 4: 68 crore

5. Ayalaan: 49.50 crore

6. Garudan: 43.50 crore

7. Captain Miller: 43 crore

8. Star: 20 crore

9. Thangalaan: 18.05 crore*

10. Lal Salaam: 17.50 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

