IT Chapter Two Box Office: Clocks The Second Biggest Opening Weekend For A Horror Movie!

Hollywood’s last week horror release, IT Chapter Two has opened on a healthy note at the global box office. In fact, it has emerged as second highest opening horror movie ever, only next to its predecessor.

In its opening weekend, IT Chapter Two has accumulated a total of $185 million (1326 crores) at the worldwide box office and $91 million (652 crores) at the domestic box office. The first part of the horror franchise earned $123 million (881 crores) in domestic market, while $189 million (1354 crores) globally during the first weekend.

It Chapter Two brings back Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise — The Dancing Clown, who is more terrifying and bloodthirsty than ever in Andy Muschietti’s follow-up to the hit 2017 movie. It is based on Stephen King’s iconic 1986 novel.

It also stars James McAvoy, Bill Hader, James Ransone, Andy Bean, Jay Ryan and Isaiah Mustafa. Jaeden Martell, Wyatt Oleff, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Chosen Jacobs and Jack Dylan Grazer.

Director Andy Muschietti says author Stephen Kings horror novel “It” turned out to be a mirror of his awkwardness and insecurities while growing up.

Muschietti, who has helmed the “It” film franchise based on the iconic 1986 novel, says revisiting the book for the films helped him look at it from a “different perspective”.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!