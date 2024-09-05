The domestic summer box office scraped together a respectable gross despite several Box office analysts predicting the worst summer movie season in the last decade. However, despite Deadpool, Wolverine, and Inside Out 2 swooping in to save the season, pushing the domestic Summer box office gross past the $3 billion mark, 2024 witnessed a 10% drop from last year.

The 2024 summer box office was off to a dismal start, with the first summer weekend release, Universal’s “The Fall Guy,” failing to drum up ticket sales. Despite scoring solid reviews, the Ryan Gosling film made less than $100 million during its domestic run.

Meanwhile, George Miller’s “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” also crashed and burned, earning just $67 million during its domestic run. The slow start triggered fears of the worst summer movie season in the last decade.

However, shortly after Disney’s “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” overperformed, snaring $171 million during its run, the mid-June releases provided a much-needed boost to the box office. Disney’s “Inside Out 2” and Deadpool and Wolverine smashed records, grossing $650 million and $605 million in summer box office receipts, respectively.

Despicable Me 4, Twisters, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Longlegs, Alien Romulus, A Quiet Place: Day One, and It Ends With Us also significantly contributed to the Summer Box Office, which secured $3.6 billion in ticket sales. However, this is a 10% drop from 2023, which snared $4 billion. Take a look at the summer box office earnings for the last decade (via CNBC).

2024 — $3.6 billion 2023 — $4 billion 2022 — $3.4 billion 2021 — $1.7 billion 2020 — $176.2 million 2019 — $4.3 billion 2018 — $4.4 billion 2017 — $3.8 billion 2016 — $4.4 billion 2015 — $4.4 billion 2014 — $4 billion

Due to the pandemic, 2020 witnessed the lowest summer box office gross in the last decade. Post-pandemic 2023 recorded the highest gross, with 2024 coming in a close second.

