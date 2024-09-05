After snagging a major box office milestone over the Labor Day weekend, Deadpool and Wolverine is on its way to smash another record. Recently, Deadpool and Wolverine surpassed the $600 million mark at the domestic box office, becoming one of 16 films in history to reach that benchmark. The Shawn-Levy-directed film is only $18 million short of smashing another record at the domestic box office.

Deadpool and Wolverine dominated the box office in its sixth outing, collecting $19.4 million through Monday’s holiday. It ranks as the second highest-grossing movie of the year, with $605.1 million in North America and $1.26 billion globally.

The film is now only $18 million short of beating The Avengers’ lifetime domestic total to become the fifth highest-grossing MCU film at the domestic box office. The 2012 film grossed $623.3 million stateside and $891.7 million worldwide, for a cumulative global total of $1.5 Billion.

Deadpool and Wolverine could overtake The Avengers as the fifth highest-grossing MCU film at the domestic box office in a week.

The Marvel superhero sequel hit, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, is also the sixth highest-grossing superhero film of all time at the domestic box office. The film recently defeated Christopher Nolan’s The Drak Knight for the title. The 2008 Warner Bros film grossed $534.2 million at the domestic box office and over $1 billion worldwide. Meanwhile, here’s where Deadpool and Wolverine rank among the Highest-grossing MCU films at the domestic box office.

Avengers: Endgame – $858.3 million Spider-Man: No Way Home – $814.8 million Black Panther – $700 million Avengers Infinity War – $678.8 million The Avengers – $623.3 million Deadpool and Wolverine- $605.1 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince: Did Snape Really Kill Dumbledore?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News