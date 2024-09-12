The Greatest Of All Time was expected to make earth-shattering collections at the box office. It made a smashing opening and minted almost 300 crores gross in the opening weekend. Thalapathy Vijay starrer has gradually slowed down but continues its decent hold worldwide. Scroll below for the latest updates!

The GOAT was released on September 5, 2024. It minted 100 crores+ globally on the opening day. There remains a sentimental factor associated with the sci-fi action drama as it marks Thalapathy Vijay’s penultimate film before his entry into politics.

The Greatest Of All Time Collections (India)

The GOAT has remained steady in India, but the collections could have been better had there been support from the Telugu and Kerala states. Due to the lukewarm response and floods, the earnings have not been upto the mark. Despite all odds, The Greatest Of All Time has added 176 crores net, which is about 207.68 crores in gross earnings.

The Greatest Of All Time Worldwide Collections

The Venkat Prabhu directorial added another 135 crores gross from the overseas markets. The worldwide collections after the first seven days stand at 342.68 crores gross (estimates). The GOAT is now fast pacing towards the 350 crore mark, which will be achieved today.

More about the box office records

Previously, The Greatest Of All Time had surpassed Bigil, Varisu, Master, and Beast, among others, to clock Thalapathy Vijay’s second highest-grossing film globally. At the top spot is Leo, which minted 607.66 crores worldwide, around 2X of the latest release.

It will also become the second-highest grossing film of Thalapathy Vijay today. It recently surpassed Bigil (171.90 crores) and will go way past Varisu’s 178.80 crores on Thursday.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

