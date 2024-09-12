Chiyaan Vikram’s Thangalaan has tanked miserably despite having a share of its merits. Released amid massive expectations, the film failed to reach a wider audience, and the collections remained on the lower side. Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time made things worse as it almost ended the theatrical run of Vikram’s magnum opus. As per the latest development, the film will wrap up its run well below the 75 crore mark. Keep reading for a detailed box office report of the worldwide collection!

Helmed by Pa. Ranjith, the Tamil action-adventure film was released on August 15. It was in the making for a long time and continuously grabbed headlines due to Chiyaan Vikram’s unique role. Unfortunately, as the film wasn’t everyone’s cup of tea, it failed to attract a massive audience base, which resulted in an underwhelming collection.

As per the latest collection update, Thangalaan has amassed 46.10 crores net in 28 days. Including taxes, the gross collection at the Indian box office stands at 54.39 crores. In overseas, the film has earned 17 crores gross and has closed its theatrical run. Combining both the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office tally stands at 71.39 crores gross.

While the overseas run has ended, Thangalaan is earning just a couple of lakhs on a daily basis, so it will soon wrap up its theatrical run and the closing collection will remain much below 75 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

Considering the reported cost of 135 crores, the Chiyaan Vikram starrer is a big disappointment. So, it’ll be interesting to see how the sequel develops, as the official announcement has already been made.

Box office breakdown of Thangalaan (28 days):

India net- 46.10 crores

India gross- 54.39 crores

Overseas gross- 17 crores

Worldwide gross- 71.39 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

