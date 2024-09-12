The film adaptation of Colleen Hoover‘s bestselling book It Ends With Us is the second highest-grossing Romantic Drama of the last decade, behind 2018’s A Star Is Born. The Blake Lively-led film overtook the 2014 romantic drama The Fault in Our Stars to achieve the incredible feat a month after opening in theaters worldwide.

It Ends With Us opened to $50 million during its debut weekend and quickly overtook 2022’s Where the Crawdads Sing and Greta Gerwig’s Oscar-winning Little Women’s box office earnings.

A month after its release in theaters, the film earned $310 million globally. It surpassed the 20th Century Fox’s 2014 romantic drama The Fault in Our Stars, $307.2 million to become the second highest-grossing romantic drama of the decade. 2018’s Oscar-nominated A Star is Born is the top-grossing film in the category, earning $436.4 million globally.

It Ends With Us also surpassed the box office revenue of several female-skewing films of the last decade, including Anyone But You ($220.2 million), the 2018 romantic comedy-drama Crazy Rich Asians ($239.3 million), and the 2016 romantic drama Me Before You ($208.4 million).

The film has also earned 12X more than its $25 million budget at the global box office. It is now $8 million shy of reaching the $150 million milestone at the domestic box office. Considering the film continued to perform well, earning nearly $500K on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, it will reach the milestone before the end of its theatrical run.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

