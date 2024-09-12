Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, continues its winning momentum at the Indian box office, and after crossing the 550 crore mark, it is heading towards the 575 crore mark very quickly. Amid this, it has done the unthinkable by raking in an ROI (return on investment) of 500 crores, becoming the only Bollywood film in history to do so. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Stree sequel has surprised everyone by minting unprecedented moolah in India. Amid the trend of big-scale action entertainers, this film has unleashed the potential of the horror-comedy genre. It proved that if promotions are good and there’s goodwill from a predecessor, the film can go anywhere as there’s an appetite for this genre among the Indian audience.

As per the latest update, Stree 2 has amassed 561.28 crores in 28 days. It’s a humongous sum as the film reportedly carries a moderate budget of just 60 crores. Against this cost, it has raked in an ROI (return on investment) of 501.28 crores. After calculation, the returns stand at a staggering 835.46%.

Apart from such heavy returns, Stree 2 has created history by hitting an ROI of 501.28 crores as it has become the first Bollywood film to enjoy an ROI of 500 crores. Before the Stree sequel, Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 was the film that came close to achieving this, but it ended its journey at 450.50 crores ROI.

Speaking about the Hindi dubbed films from South, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi) came closer to the 500 crore mark by enjoying an ROI of 421.30 crores. Let’s see if any other Bollywood film manages to achieve this unbelievable feat.

Meanwhile, Stree 2 is currently the most profitable Hindi film of 2024, and it seems that it will remain at the top!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

