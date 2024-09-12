Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 is still earning strong numbers globally and isn’t showing any signs of exhaustion. It is enjoying the full benefit of the absence of major Bollywood releases and is now slowly cruising towards a major milestone. The milestone we’re talking about here is the mark of 800 crore gross, and as per the latest collection update, it needs less than 8 crore to enter the 800 crore club. Keep reading for a detailed worldwide box office report of 28 days!

The Amar Kaushik-directed film opened to mostly positive reviews on August 15 and has been enjoying a glorious ride since then. Merely on the franchise’s hype and the power of content, the Stree sequel has achieved several milestones and is still chasing some unprecedented milestones. Soon, it will be the first horror comedy film from Indian cinema to enter the 800 crore club globally.

As per the latest collection update, Stree 2 has amassed 561.28 crores net at the Indian box office in 28 days. Including taxes, it equals 662.31 crores gross. In overseas, it has earned 130.11 crores gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the film stands at a colossal 792.42 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

As we can see, Stree 2 needs less than 8 crores to enter the 800 crore club at the worldwide box office, which is expected to be covered in 2-3 days.

Stree 2’s worldwide box office breakdown (gross collection):

India net- 561.28 crores

India gross- 662.31 crores

Overseas gross- 130.11 crores

Worldwide gross- 792.42 crores

Considering the current pace and absence of major Bollywood films, Stree 2 has an outside chance of beating PK’s 831.50 crores gross. If it happens, the film will become the 7th highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: The Greatest Of All Time Box Office: Only 3 Crores Away From Smashing Varisu To Become Thalapathy Vijay’s 2nd Highest-Grossing Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News