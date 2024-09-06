Stree 2 has successfully completed three weeks of its theatrical run. Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, the horror-comedy flick has achieved another massive milestone at the box office. It has clocked the highest collections in Week 3 for a Hindi movie, leaving behind Baahubali 2, Jawan, and many other contenders. Scroll below for the exciting updates!

On day 22, Stree 2 made box office collections of 5.70 crores. The Amar Kaushik directorial is witnessing a slight upward graph with every passing day of the week. The overall collections now stand at 526.43 crores.

While most Bollywood films fail to witness such a fantastic trend in its opening week, Stree 2 has done the impossible in its third week. It has clocked the highest collections, with 72.83 crores coming in Week 3 alone. If that’s not enough, it is the only Hindi film to achieve the 70 crore mark during this period.

Take a look at the top 10 Hindi movies with the highest Week 3 collections:

Stree 2: 72.83 crores Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: 69.75 crores Gadar 2: 63.35 crores Jawan: 52.06 crores Animal: 50.3 crores KGF Chapter 2: 49.14 crores Dangal: 46.35 crores Pathaan: 45.65 crores PK: 41.61 crores The Kerala Story: 40.97 crores

Stree 2 was expected to create a storm at the box office, but the number of records it has already broken in its theatrical run is unbelievable. The journey is far from over, and it will be exciting to see how the film fairs with the arrival of The Buckingham Murders on September 13, 2024.

The Stree sequel arrived in theatres on Independence Day, 2024. It faced a box office clash with Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham’s Vedaa but became the #1 choice of cine-goers.

The film stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in leading roles. Supporting cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee. Tamannaah Bhatia and Akshay Kumar are also seen in cameo appearances.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

