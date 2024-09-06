The Greatest Of All Time was expected to cross the 50 crore mark on its opening day, but unfortunately, that did not happen. There remained massive hype around the Thalapathy Vijay starrer, but the sci-fi action drama received polarised views from cine-goers. The advance booking collections for day 2 are out, and below are all the details you need!

The GOAT is the penultimate film of Thalpathy Vijay before his full-fledged entry into politics. Emotional fans booked the first day, the first show to shower love for their favorite icon and create history in Kollywood. To an extent, they were successful, as Venkat Prabhu’s film became the highest opener of 2024 in Tamil cinema. It left behind Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 (26 crores).

The GOAT Advance Booking Sales Day 2

As per the latest box office update, The Greatest Of All Time has witnessed pre-sales of 14.25 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) on day 2. This is a significant drop of 50% compared to final advance booking figures of 28.90 crores gross for the opening day. However, it is to be noted that today is a normal working day, so occupancy would suffer during the daytime. Hopefully, spot bookings during the evening and night shows will save the day.

So far, 7.83 lakhs+ tickets have been sold for the second day.

The Greatest Of All Time Box Office Day 1

On the opening day, The GOAT was expected to earn box office collections of 50 crores+. Due to the mixed reviews, largely because of the first half of the sci-fi action drama, the footfalls were seemingly impacted during the evening shows. It minted 43 crores* on day 1.

It is now to be seen whether The Greatest Of All Time will still manage to garner 100 crores+ worldwide. The trends in North America were thunderous, so hopefully that will help achieve the milestone along with other overseas circuits!

