Thalapaty Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time, aka The GOAT, has made a strong debut and has comfortably emerged as the biggest Kollywood opener of 2024 by surpassing Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2. However, it failed to fulfill the mammoth expectations pinned on it as the early trends suggest a collection below 50 crores on day 1. Keep reading to know the detailed box office report!

The GOAT marks Vijay’s 68th film (Thalapathy 68). It is said to be the second-last film in his career before he enters full-time politics. So, as expected, the anticipation was sky-high among fans, and that was clearly visible through the tremendous response in advance booking at the Indian box office. For those who don’t know, the opening day pre-sales knocked it out of the park, as tickets worth 28.90 crores gross were sold for the opening day before the first show started.

The Greatest Of All Time Day 1 Early Trends

Theatres nationwide witnessed houseful shows at many locations, more so because of the sentimental value attached to the film. Fans poured in love in masses as their favorite icon, Thalapathy Vijay, arrived on the big screens for the second-last time. Considering the hype among fans, opening day was expected to cross the 50 crore mark, but unfortunately, that didn’t happen.

Yes, The Greatest Of All Time failed to cross the 50 mark, and as per early trends flowing in, it is closing its day 1 at 42-46 crores net at the Indian box office. As compared to Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo (66 crores), the collection is lagging behind by 36.36-30.30%. Surprisingly, the film didn’t get the expected support from the Telugu states, and even in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka, it didn’t hit its full potential despite solid occupancy in the morning and afternoon shows.

Biggest Kollywood opening of 2024

Nonetheless, The GOAT has officially scored the highest Kollywood opening of 2024 by leaving behind Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 (26 crores). Globally, too, the film has emerged as the biggest Tamil opener of the year by a big margin.

