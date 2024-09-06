Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles, has turned out to be a box office case study. Without the backing of star power, the film has pulled off an unthinkable number on the board, and it still shows no signs of fatigue. As per the latest update of the Indian collection, it has now surpassed the lifetime of Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and is aiming for the big target of 600 crores. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film benefitted from being a sequel to a critical and commercial success like Stree. Also, the buzz around the Maddock Supernatural Universe played an important part in raising the excitement bar. Apart from these two factors, the Stree sequel benefited from a good promotional campaign and a hit music album.

The combination of strong buzz on the ground level and positive word-of-mouth has helped Stree 2 register a record-breaking run. Yesterday, it completed a theatrical run of 22 days, and within this period, it earned a smashing total of 526.43 crores at the Indian box office, with the third week alone contributing over 70 crores.

Yes, Stree 2 has been watched by a big chunk of the audience, so the pace will naturally go down in the upcoming week. However, the lack of competition in the Hindi belt will again help in fetching impressive numbers. From here, it’s a game of a couple of weeks, which will take the film closer to the 600 crore mark.

After a record-breaking collection in the third week, Stree 2 is aiming to create an all-time record during the fourth and fifth weeks. During this fourth weekend, it is expected to earn around 25 crores more. After that, it’ll stay steady during weekdays, ending the week by earning a total of around 40 crores or slightly more. After this, the fifth week is expected to bring in another 20 crores. In this way, by the end of week 5, the film will be standing at around 585 or slightly more. The remaining 15 crores would be covered slowly and steadily.

So, Stree 2 is very much in a position to enter the 600 crore club at the Indian box office. And whenever this happens, it’ll be Bollywood’s second film to achieve the feat after Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. During this journey, the film will surpass Pathaan (543.22 crores) and Animal (554 crores).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

