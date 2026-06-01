Many of you may already know that Scary Movie is a parody film series that mainly spoofs popular horror films and other media. The first film, which hit theaters in 2000, captured the attention of its target audience and became a box office hit. That film grossed $278 million worldwide against a $19 million budget, according to Box Office Mojo, and delivered an impressive 14.6x earnings-to-budget ratio.
Diehard fans of the film series are now eagerly waiting for the arrival of Scary Movie 6, the sixth entry in the long-running franchise. It is slated for a theatrical release in the U.S. on June 5, 2026.
Now, let’s take a look at how much Scary Movie 6 would need to earn in North America to take the franchise past the $500 million mark at the domestic box office.
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Scary Movie 1-5: Domestic Box Office Performance
Let’s see what each film in the Scary Movie franchise earned at the North American box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.
- Scary Movie (2000): $157 million
- Scary Movie 2 (2001): $71.3 million
- Scary Movie 3 (2003): $110 million
- Scary Movie 4 (2006): $90.7 million
- Scary Movie 5 (2013): $32 million
What The Above Numbers Indicate
Based on the above figures, the combined domestic gross of the Scary Movie franchise stands at approximately $461 million. This means that for the franchise to cross the $500 million domestic milestone, Scary Movie 6 would need to earn at least $39 million in North America.
According to a recent projection by Box Office Pro, Scary Movie 6 is tracking to earn between $42 million and $53 million in North America in its opening weekend. Even if the film hits the lower end of the projected range, it will comfortably surpass the $39 million figure during the first weekend itself. But the final numbers will be confirmed only after its theatrical release on June 5.
Scary Movie 6 – Official Trailer
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