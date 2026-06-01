Many of you may already know that Scary Movie is a parody film series that mainly spoofs popular horror films and other media. The first film, which hit theaters in 2000, captured the attention of its target audience and became a box office hit. That film grossed $278 million worldwide against a $19 million budget, according to Box Office Mojo, and delivered an impressive 14.6x earnings-to-budget ratio.

Diehard fans of the film series are now eagerly waiting for the arrival of Scary Movie 6, the sixth entry in the long-running franchise. It is slated for a theatrical release in the U.S. on June 5, 2026.

Now, let’s take a look at how much Scary Movie 6 would need to earn in North America to take the franchise past the $500 million mark at the domestic box office.

Scary Movie 1-5: Domestic Box Office Performance

Let’s see what each film in the Scary Movie franchise earned at the North American box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Scary Movie (2000): $157 million Scary Movie 2 (2001): $71.3 million Scary Movie 3 (2003): $110 million Scary Movie 4 (2006): $90.7 million Scary Movie 5 (2013): $32 million

What The Above Numbers Indicate

Based on the above figures, the combined domestic gross of the Scary Movie franchise stands at approximately $461 million. This means that for the franchise to cross the $500 million domestic milestone, Scary Movie 6 would need to earn at least $39 million in North America.

According to a recent projection by Box Office Pro, Scary Movie 6 is tracking to earn between $42 million and $53 million in North America in its opening weekend. Even if the film hits the lower end of the projected range, it will comfortably surpass the $39 million figure during the first weekend itself. But the final numbers will be confirmed only after its theatrical release on June 5.

Scary Movie 6 – Official Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: Passenger Worldwide Box Office: How Much It Needs To Beat Paramount’s Primate & How Far Is It From Break-Even?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News