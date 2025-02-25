Pete Davidson’s Dog Man has hit its first major milestone worldwide. It was the highest-grossing film of 2025 until Captain America: The Brave New World was released. The film is performing really well, and its success is significant as it is not from the popular studios Pixar, Disney, or Illumination. This shows that smaller studios can compete with blockbuster animation companies. It could inspire more experimental animation styles in family films. Keep scrolling for deets.

The story follows the titular character, a half-dog, half-human police officer, as he strives to impress his Chief and thwart the evil schemes of Petey the Cat. Complications arise when Petey’s clone, Lil Petey, forms an unexpected bond with Dog Man, leading to themes of family and redemption.

Dog Man’s voice cast includes Pete Davidson, Lil Rel Howery, Isla Fisher, and Ricky Gervais, with director Peter Hastings lending his voice to the lead character. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the movie collected a solid $3.9 million on its 5th weekend overseas, with a drop of -7.1% from last weekend, hitting the $26.2 million international cume over 51 markets. It collected $5.9 million in the United States this weekend.

The animated feature’s domestic cume has now reached the $78.74 million. Adding that to the film’s $26.2 million overseas cume, it has crossed its first major global milestone. Dog Man’s worldwide gross now stands at the $104.91 million mark. Pete Davidson‘s movie was made on a reported budget of $40 million and has collected 162.25% more than the modest budget.

Dog Man is currently the second-highest-grossing film of 2025 and was released in the theatres on January 31.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

