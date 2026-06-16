Minions & Monsters, keeping with the franchise’s long tradition, will be released around the 4th of July. The previous two films performed amazingly at the box office worldwide, and now fans are ecstatic about the third film. It is aiming for some of the biggest milestones, including becoming the all-time highest-grossing Hollywood animation worldwide. It would have to beat a massive target to achieve this feat. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Which is the all-time top-grossing animation worldwide?

Zootopia 2, released in 2025, became the highest-grossing Hollywood animated movie of all time at the worldwide box office. Directed by Byron Howard and Rich Moore, the movie features the voices of Ginnifer Goodwin, Ke Huy Quan, and Jason Bateman. It surpassed Inside Out 2’s $1.69 billion global haul to become the #1 Hollywood animated film. It was also the biggest Hollywood release of 2025, even outshining Avatar: Fire and Ash.

According to Box Office Mojo, Zootopia 2 collected $100.26 million in its opening weekend, which is even below Inside Out 2’s debut, despite the film performing outstandingly at the international box office, earning 77.1% of the total global collection. In North America, it raked in $428.1 million, and overseas, $1.4 billion. Therefore, its worldwide total is $1.86 billion, emerging as the all-time biggest Hollywood animation.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Zootopia 2

Domestic – $428.1 million

International – $1.4 billion

Worldwide – $1.8 billion

How much would Minions & Monsters have to earn to surpass the worldwide haul of Zootopia 2?

Minions & Monsters is the third film in the Minions franchise, a spin-off of the Despicable Me universe. The first Minions movie holds the record for the biggest global total in the franchise. 2022’s Minions: The Rise of Gru earned an estimated $937.7 million worldwide despite changing landscapes post-COVID. It still had a strong box-office performance. Although Minions & Monsters has a realistic shot at the all-time crown, it would require an exceptional global run and near-perfect theatrical legs.

What is the film about?

It takes place about 40 years before the events of Minions and follows the Minions as they aim to make a monster movie of their own in Old Hollywood. Minions & Monsters will be released on July 1.

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