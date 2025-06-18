Sinners, that’s the word that is echoing through Netflix fandoms right now, but not just because of Ryan Coogler’s recently released digital knockout. Viewers have stumbled onto a chilling airborne nightmare that’s being hailed as a 10/10 watch, and the comparisons to Sinners are flying in fast.

Netflix’s Vampire Thriller Taking Off With Viewers

In Coogler’s Sinners, Michael B. Jordan delivered a film that critics and fans have called the best of the year, but somehow, a dark horse from Netflix’s vault is now circling the same sky. That film is Blood Red Sky, which swaps out inner-city tension for high-altitude horror but keeps the same emotional gravity that made Coogler’s film hit home.

Blood Red Sky Plot

The movie, set aboard a transatlantic flight, unspools mid-air mayhem with a cruel twist. International terrorists hijack a plane while expecting a straightforward power play, but instead they wake something primal and unstoppable. Peri Baumeister takes the lead as Nadja, a mother with a secret illness who will do anything to protect her young son onboard. Dominic Purcell, known for Prison Break, slips into the skin of one of the hijackers, but the real menace isn’t human, it’s undead.

It is because the illness Nadja hides isn’t some vague medical condition. She’s actually a vampire, and when the cabin pressure drops, her bloodlust rises.

Who would win in a fight: plane hijackers or a vampire with an unquenchable bloodlust? Find out in the horror thriller BLOOD RED SKY, now on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/5PR3OCjXlM — Netflix Tudum (@NetflixTudum) July 23, 2021

Reviews & Ratings Of Blood Red Sky

Blood Red Sky soared on Rotten Tomatoes with 81 percent even though it dropped to a mixed reception on IMDb with a 6.1 rating. Fans took to groups like Netflix Bangers to spread the gospel of this gothic gem, with one post simply stating, “10/10. All packed action… you should try it!” and the comments quickly lit up with nods to Sinners.

One viewer echoed on X, “Blood Red Sky on Netflix is a 10/10 😩” Another added, “Soooooo many new movies on #Netflix I cldnt even decide what to watch so I’m watching Blood Red Sky again🤦🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️This movie was so phuckin good tho.”

Blood Red Sky on Netflix is a 10/10 😩 — idek (@stephezimora) May 1, 2025

Soooooo many new movies on #Netflix I cldnt even decide what to watch so I’m watching Blood Red Sky again🤦🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️This movie was so phuckin good tho — JustJuliet (@Delilah_Juliet) March 23, 2025

A third user tweeted, “Blood Red Sky on @netflix was awesome.” Someone else wrote, “I know I’m late on this but “Blood Red Sky” really surprised me. It’s on Netflix.”

Blood Red Sky on @netflix was awesome. — Stephen Stahl (buddro) (@buddromusic) December 22, 2024

I know I’m late on this but “Blood Red Sky” really surprised me It’s on Netflix — William (@WilliamRossX_) September 30, 2024

Shockingly, despite its niche premise, Blood Red Sky became the most successful German Netflix original of its time, clocking a staggering 50 million hours watched within just four weeks of its release, per LadBible.

Blood Red Sky is streaming now on Netflix.

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: This Liam Neeson Action Thriller Is Ruling Hulu’s Top 10 — Is It Worth Watching & Where To Stream It In India?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News