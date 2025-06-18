Netflix is known for its endless catalogue of content but every now and then, something quietly lands that ends up leaving a massive impact. One such series, named The Keepers, has been slowly catching fire among true crime fans and it’s not your average murder mystery.

The Story Behind The Keepers: A Murder That Shook Baltimore

The seven-part documentary, based in Baltimore, dives into the decades-old murder of Sister Cathy Cesnik, a young nun and schoolteacher whose death in 1969 remains unsolved. Just two months after she disappeared, her body was found and then for years nothing significant was found related to the crime. Eventually the trail went cold for more than two decades.

But things started to add up when a former student came forward in the 1990s to disclose the harrowing ordeals and sexual abuse she had to endure by the hands of the school’s chaplain. What’s more perturbing is the fact she claimed she was shown Sister Cathy’s corpse in order to keep her mum.

The woman’s upsetting disclosure paved the way for others to come forward with their own chilling experiences, making it evident that the chaplain was the scourge to many in the institution. Unfortunately, despite the mounting evidence, the perpetrator was never caught and no one was ever held accountable.

The Keepers Review and Audience Reactions

Since its release, it’s earned near-perfect RT scores with 97 percent from critics and 93 from audiences. It is not for shock value alone but for the way it treats its story with care and honesty.

Many who started The Keepers say they couldn’t finish it, not because it’s poorly made but because it hits hard. It’s the kind of series that can leave you staring at the wall long after it ends. Viewers have taken to social media to call it one of Netflix’s most powerful releases and reactions range from stunned silence to genuine emotional exhaustion.

One viewer tweeted, “A must watch ‘The Keepers’ on Netflix. An eye opener of massive proportions. Shameful and Disgusting! To deny the truth of so many victims, is the biggest sin of all😢.” Another wrote, “This new docuseries on Netflix “The Keepers” 👏👏👏 so. damn. Good.”

A must watch ‘The Keepers’ on Netflix. An eye opener of massive proportions. Shameful and Disgusting!

To deny the truth of so many victims, is the biggest sin of all😢 pic.twitter.com/XSnBiEpTuw — Meghna (@meghn888888) September 24, 2024

This new docuseries on Netflix “The Keepers” 👏👏👏 so. damn. good. — Sarah Belle (@sarahbelle93) May 22, 2017

One suggested, “Watch “The keepers” on Netflix 🤯 if you’re looking for a good documentary series,” while someone else added, “The wildest true crime docu-series ive ever seen is The Keepers on Netflix. It has so many unreal twists.”

Watch “The keepers” on Netflix 🤯 if you’re looking for a good documentary series — Lluvia 🌧 (@sweetlluviaa) June 13, 2025

The wildest true crime docu-series ive ever seen is The Keepers on Netflix. It has so many unreal twists — paige (survivor commentary, etc) brown (@turnthepaigeh) May 9, 2025

A fifth user commented, “I just finished The Keepers on Netflix. Holy SHIT…as if I needed anything else to convince me Catholicism is the most evil shit on earth.”

I just finished The Keepers on Netflix. Holy SHIT…as if I needed anything else to convince me Catholicism is the most evil shit on earth. — CLIT TORRES (@PATAFRIA) June 18, 2017

Since its release, The Keepers has become a quiet phenomenon. All seven episodes of the docu-series are currently streaming on Netflix.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Prime Video’s Book-Based Dramas: 6 Adaptations Everyone’s Talking About Right Now

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News