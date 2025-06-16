With many movies and shows dropping every week across various streaming platforms, finding your next binge-watch can be time-consuming. If you are facing this what-to-watch dilemma, then we have got you covered. To make your job easier, we handpick lesser-known titles that may have flown under your radar. One such series is a chilling and hard-hitting crime drama that deserves your attention. We’re talking about the miniseries Too Close. Read on to find out what it’s all about and where to stream it on OTT.

Too Close – Plot & Cast

Directed by Susan Tully and based on a 2018 novel, the miniseries follows a forensic psychiatrist, Dr. Emma Robertson (played by Emily Watson), who is assigned to determine the mental state of Connie Mortensen (played by Denise Gough). But the case is not as simple as it sounds because Connie has been accused of a shocking crime that she insists she cannot even remember. The show also features Thalissa Teixeira, Risteárd Cooper, Jamie Sives, Nina Wadia, Karl Johnson, and Eileen Davies, among other cast members.

Too Close – Critical Response and Audience Feedback

Too Close has earned a respectable critics’ score of 78% on the reviews aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. Moreover, the series holds a user rating of 6.8/10 on IMDb. With just three episodes of around 45 minutes each, Too Close is worth checking out for the BAFTA-nominated performances by Emily Watson and Denise Gough, as well as its gripping and intense storyline. However, viewer discretion is advised due to its intense psychological themes and disturbing subject matter.

Where to Stream Too Close On OTT?

The series is available to stream in India on the Amazon Prime Video OTT platform.

Too Close Trailer

You can watch the trailer of the series here (Video Courtesy: ITV) to get a sneak peek into its characters, tense storyline, and atmospheric setting.

