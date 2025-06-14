This week on The Young and the Restless saw many power players of Genoa City taking up the invitation to meet Aristotle Dumas, Victor ordering Adam to go ahead with the smear campaign against Billy while Chelsea tried to take Nikki’s advice and struck a hard bargain with Victor recently.

From jet-setting and secret details to massive confessions and explosive reveals, the fans have plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what the audience can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama series.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, June 16, 2025

The first episode of the next week sees Victor revealing some details about Dumas. After all, the patriarch has previous experience with him. On the other hand, Chelsea makes a confession. Is this about the bargain with Victor? When Nate puts Holden on notice, is this somehow about Audra?

Tuesday, June 17, 2025

When Victor helps Nikki make the best of a bad situation, what’s on the menu for them? Phyllis makes herself at home, but for how long? Is there trouble on the horizon for her? Billy puts his plan in motion but will it work?

Wednesday, June 18 2025

When Danny counsels Daniel, will he be able to help his adoptive son get through this rut he has been in after the brutal murder of Heather? Adam and Chelsea mix business with pleasure. When will they get tired of each other? And lastly, Tessa loses patience with Mariah. Will she confront her?

Thursday, June 19, 2025

When Jack has second thoughts about meeting Dumas, will Diane put his questions to rest or agree with him? Lily arrives at the party looking for answers, but will she get any? Meanwhile, Kyle falls into a trap. Is this about Victor? Or Audra instead? Or maybe even Aristotle Dumas?

Friday, June 20, 2025

The final episode of the week features Aristotle Dumas revealing himself to his guests. After weeks and weeks of hiding behind a mysterious identity, it’s finally time to unveil the man who holds a lot of power and who is the one people flew to meet. Amanda’s real connection to him is also exposed. What could be the true reality of Dumas? Is he some Genoa City alum?

