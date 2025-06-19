The previous episode of General Hospital saw Elizabeth making a massive revelation to Kristina. Meanwhile, Willow had to make a major decision after Drew asked her to marry him. Michael and Sasha had a frank talk about the life they want to give Daisy and the collective parenthood they wish for her.

Trina and Kai got some big news while Curtis rebuffed Portia. The drama is about to get intense sooner than one can expect. Here’s what the fans can expect from the June 19, 2025, episode of General Hospital whenever they tune in to ABC to watch the popular daytime drama based in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: June 19, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Sonny wanting answers from Sidwell. The two have a tense conversation with lots of warnings and threats. Sidwell tells Sonny that he wants Sonny’s influence in Port Charles gone. Is this going to be the start of a new war, or will they strike a deal?

When Lulu and Isaiah meet for drinks, what will the two catch up on? On the other hand, Michael catches up with Jason. Are the two having a chat about the aftermath of the custody battle? Or the divorce hearing? Or how Drew will not back down despite the loss? Or maybe even all of them?

Meanwhile, Jordan opens up to Anna. Curtis and Portia are going through a rocky patch. Jordan knows about it, thanks to Curtis, who keeps confiding in her. She is confused about how to react and what to do in this situation. Is that why she is opening up to Anna about it? Will she get some advice?

Is this going to affect Jordan’s romance with Isaiah? Up next on General Hospital, Marco is conflicted. Will he find a way out of this confusion? Sasha is a happy woman. She is basking in the glow of being a mother and cannot help but adore her daughter Daisy. But someone may have an eye on her.

Who could be the one keeping an eye on Daisy? Is this Drew and Willow’s plan to turn the tide in their favor? Is a creepy kidnapping on the horizon for the baby? And lastly, it’s no secret that everyone in town hates Drew. He is evil, shameful, and goes low and manipulative to get whatever he wants.

Joss and Trina recently did some best friend catching up, and neither of them likes his presence in town. Josslyn thinks it’s time he is taken down, but Trina believes someone will do so soon. But Drew definitely has a lot cooking in his mind. Will he be taken down, or will he cause more chaos?

