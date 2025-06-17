The previous episode on General Hospital witnessed Jason being a thorn in Drew’s side. On the other hand, Carly showed her utmost appreciation to Brennan. Meanwhile, Lulu apologized when Tracy met with Martin. And last but not the least, Gio was quite troubled by what he overheard.

The drama has been popcorn-worthy and top-notch during the last couple of weeks, and there’s a lot more on the way. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 17, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama series revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: June 17, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Sasha being alarmed. She just became a mother again after the birth of her and Michael’s daughter Daisy, and she is elated. She previously lost her son and has been heartbroken since. When she is left alarmed, what could this be about? Is this about Daisy’s health?

After all, she was born premature and in the courtroom. Or is something else the reason behind her alarm? Meanwhile, Curtis makes Michael an offer. He told the latter that Drew has been blackmailing Portia. What will Michael do with this information? Will he use it to expose Drew for good?

What could Curtis be offering him? Will Michael take up the opportunity? Elsewhere, Emma gets the upper hand. She spotted Josslyn and Vaughn together and got suspicious. She doesn’t know that they work together at the WSB under Brennan. Vaughn saw her and had to find a way to fix this.

Which is why he kissed Josslyn to make it seem like they were together, as they were dating. Will Emma get convicted of their fake romance, or will she dig deep and find the truth? Is this the upper hand she has on Josslyn? Up next, Josslyn pitches an idea to Vaughn. But the two also have work to do.

Will Josslyn and Vaughn be able to fulfil their assignment and expose what Dalton has been up to? On the other hand, Lulu is pleasantly surprised. Is this related to Dante? And then there’s Brook Lynn, who is out for revenge. Lulu tried to ruin her life and wasn’t even apologetic. It’s time for payback.

Drew has been warning Nina and Portia that he now knows they were behind the drugging incident. What new blackmail will he delve into? And lastly, Dante worries about Sonny. Is the latter afraid that his son might not be able to deal with this whole parental crisis involving Brook Lynn and Gio?

