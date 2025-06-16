The previous week on General Hospital saw Brook Lynn having enough of it all and seeking revenge. Meanwhile, all of the tension and awkwardness between Chase and Dante kept increasing. Michael won the custody battle and Willow was left shocked since Drew promised her she would win this.

Avid watchers of the soap can hope to see major differences, wise advice, big issues, new plans and surprising troubles. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 16, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the long-running daytime drama based around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: June 16, 2025

The first episode of the week features Jason being a thorn in Drew’s side. The latter is miffed that all his planning and missions are not working out in his favor. To add to it, Jason is getting under his skin and really affecting him. What will Drew do to get Willow access to her kids after the hearing?

He tried to tell Jason to pass a message to Michael but the former made it very clear. If Willow wants something to change, she will have to ensure that she realizes her mistakes and works on fixing them. And that obviously means leaving Drew. Up next, Carly shows her appreciation to Brennan.

Does she have a surprise planned for him? Or maybe a date to blossom their romance ever further? On the other hand, Lulu offers an apology. But to whom? Her ego never really lets her see her mistakes, so who has made it possible? Elsewhere, Tracy decides to meet with Martin, but for what?

Does she need some legal advice or is this some alliance? When Gio is troubled by what he overhears, what could it be about? Is this related to the whole parentage reveal or is this about something else? Emma maybe? And there’s trouble in paradise for two men who used to be close friends.

Chase and Dante have been forced into a prison cell by Anna until they air their grievances and fix the issues playing their bond. She got tired of their blame games and bickering and decided to do things the hard way. Anna takes their guns and badges and locks them up to figure their things out.

Will Chase and Dante be able to figure out their relationship? Especially since Dante fails to see that Chase will always be keeping his wife Brook Lynn as his number one priority. And lastly, Josslyn is on a mission. Will she be successful in digging up some dirt on Professor Dalton or not?

