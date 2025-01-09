Squid Game Season 2 was released in December 2024 and has barely left the headlines. Amidst all the praise for a tight narrative, the show also saw itself as a part of scandals and gossip circles following the revelations of the cast’s past scandals. One of the cast members, Player 230, aka rapper Thanos, was subjugated to legal punishment following his indictment in a narcotics abuse case. After the verdict, he was out of the spotlight for nearly nine years.

Player 230/Thanos, whose real name is Choi Seung Hyun, was a part of the K-pop group BIG BANG as T.O.P. Following a rather public defamation, T.O.P retired to a quiet life. His role in season two of Squid Game was one of the most anticipated ones. His appearance on the show was met with mixed reviews from the audience, but it was one of the most talked about appearances on the show.

MBC blurs T.O.P’s face during a broadcast about Squid Game Season 2

On the show Live This Morning on MBC, there was news about Squid Game season two’s success and scandals. While discussing the scandals, several clips from the show were showcased. Player 230, aka T.O.P’s face, was allegedly blurred, according to the fans.

As reported by All Kpop, fans took to social media after this broadcast to express their frustration. Several fans pointed out that other cast members had committed more severe crimes but were not treated so harshly.

Korean media's double standard. 😠🤬 When T.O.P was announced to be a part of Dear Moon project, calling him the pride of their country versus when T.O.P in Squid Game 2. Y'all (K-media, along with hateful K-netz) are embarrassing yourself. T.O.P will always be on top! pic.twitter.com/e0vRnpiYur — 𝚂𝚑𝚊𝚒 (@shailikesbl) January 8, 2025

While the South Korean government does have stringent laws regarding television, channels like MBC have internal laws governing what can be aired on their channels. The blurring of T.O.P. ’s face could stem from one of MBC’s internal policies to cover up or blur the faces of those involved in legal controversies.

What was T.O.P’s sentence?

T.O.P. was found guilty of indulging in marijuana at his house in 2017. The case came to light, and he was sentenced to 10 months in prison. He was also suspended for two years, following which he withdrew from BIGBANG and announced he had no plans to return to the spotlight. His role in Squid Game season two was a surprise for fans and audiences alike.

