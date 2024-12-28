Squid Game Season 2 ended on a tempting cliffhanger. This leaves fans eagerly foreseeing the third season. The audience has overwhelmingly complimented the second installment, with many anointing it a perfect sequel. However, one query arises for those who haven’t overseen the series yet: Who wins Squid Game Season 2? And does Seong Gi-hun claim victory again?

Important Note: This article possesses considerable spoilers for Squid Game Season 2. Readers who desire to sidestep any spoilers should stop reading now.

Seong Gi-Hun re-enters the Deadly Game in Season 2

In the second season of Squid Game, Seong Gi-hun re-enters the deadly game with a plan to end the entire operation. This begins when he attempts to trap the Salesman, who serves as the game’s recruiter. However, his efforts ultimately fail, leading Seong to agree to play the game again. Unfortunately, his plan to locate and expose the game’s operations proves unsuccessful.

Once inside, Seong gains an advantage during the “Red Light, Green Light” game due to his prior experience. However, the rest of the games have been altered, presenting new challenges even for Player 456.

Did Player 456 Win Squid Game Again in Season 2?

Seong Gi-hun emerged as the winner of Squid Game Season 1 after defeating all 455 players, claiming the grand prize of 45.6 billion won. However, Season 2, with its shorter format of just seven episodes, leaves the outcome of this round uncertain.

The season concludes with a dramatic twist as Seong Gi-hun and his friend Jeong Bae surrender to the Front Man, who is revealed to be Player 001. The final episode delivers an emotional blow when Jeong Bae is executed by the Front Man, leaving Gi-hun devastated and the game unfinished.

The cliffhanger sets the stage for Season 3, where fans will eventually learn the ultimate winner of the Squid Game.

What Happens in the Post-Credit Scene of Squid Game Season 2?

The post-credit scene of Squid Game Season 2 teases a new and fascinating game featuring the iconic doll from Red Light, Green Light. This time, two traffic signals, red and green, are prominently displayed, hinting at a potential twist. Adding to the suspense, a doll-like figure resembling a boy is seen seated in front of the signals, suggesting a fresh challenge for the players.

This cryptic scene sets the stage for what could be the next deadly game in the series.

