Get ready for a powerful punch of adrenaline and excitement as the much anticipated teaser of Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial masterpiece ‘Animal’ drops on 28th of September! The makers just unveiled a new tantalizing poster of the film starring Ranbir Kapoor, which looks nothing less than perfection. It’s not just a poster; it’s a statement. Ranbir Kapoor’s character promises to be a tour de force, and the teaser is going to be a testament to the intensity and intrigue that this film promises to deliver.

‘Animal’ is a classic saga that brings together two giants of the Indian film industry: the versatile actor Ranbir Kapoor and the visionary writer-director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Behind this grand venture is the prolific producer Bhushan Kumar, a name synonymous with cinema today.

This cinematic masterpiece boasts of stellar talents- Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri, ensuring a visual and emotional treat for all movie enthusiasts.

Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures. The film will release worldwide on 1st December 2023 in 5 languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam.

