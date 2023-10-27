MS Dhoni is one of the most famous personalities in the country, and fans never miss an opportunity to trend him on social media or go gaga over his social media posts. The Indian cricketer who is happily married to Sakshi Dhoni was once allegedly linked with B-town beauties, and well, Bollywood and cricket go hand in hand. On to the series of events, Dhoni attended an event in Bengaluru, and his ‘gyaan on pyaar’ is going viral, and it’s the best piece of advice for all the bachelors out there. Netizens in the comments are dragging Koffee With Karan in the episodes; scroll below to read the scoop.

Mahi has a massive fan following among fans worldwide, with over 45 million followers on Instagram. He’s not very active on the platform but has dedicated fan accounts on the platform that keep track of his daily activities. And besides, his wife Sakshi also gives a glimpse into their luxurious lifestyle, and we love their PDA-filled pics.

Now, talking about the recent viral video of MS Dhoni, the Indian cricketer appeared at Rigi’s event at Taj Bengaluru and, in the clip, says, “When you find someone, that you are really happy with, please do get married. Jo yaha pe bachelors hai aur jinki girlfriends hain unka ek misconception hota hain… jo ki main clear karna chahunga by ending this answer… yeh mat sochna meri wali alag hain.”

Naughty World shared the video on their official Instagram page; take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NAUGHTYWORLD (@naughtyworld)

Reacting to MS Dhoni’s advice on Instagram, a user commented, “Ye kWK ke episode ke bad aya hua kya event inka?”

Another user commented, “That’s why he is best finisher. Again finish with six 😂”

A third commented, “Statement comes just after Deepika and Ranveer KWK episode ? Samajh re ho ? 😂😂”

A fourth commented, “Yeh video bhi Deepika ke Koffee with Karan ke bad viral@hua😂😂”

What are your thoughts on MS Dhoni’s viral clip giving advice to bachelors? Do let us know.

Must Read: Koffee With Karan 8: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Twin In Uber-Hot Black Fits, Flaunting Chic Luxurious Accessories & Here Are 3 Highlights That Will Leave You Drooling Over Their Fashion Sense!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News