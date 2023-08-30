Actor Vikrant Massey is all set to play the lead in debut director Niranjan Iyengar’s adapted of renowned author Ruskin Bond’s The Room on the Roof

Alongside his lead role in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s upcoming project ‘12th Fail’, he is set to embark on Niranjan Iyengar’s directorial debut, which promises to bring to life a captivating story by Ruskin Bond.

Ruskin Bond’s first novel, ‘The Room on the Roof’, was published in 1956, and it received the John Llewellyn Rhys Prize in 1957. Bond has authored more than 500 short stories, essays, and novels which includes 69 books for children.

He was awarded the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1992 for ‘Our Trees Still Grow in Dehra’. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1999 and Padma Bhushan in 2014. He lives with his adopted family in Landour, Mussoorie, in Uttarakhand.

Vikrant made his acting debut with the role of Aamir Hassan in Dhoom Machaao Dhoom and became a household name with his roles in Dharam Veer, Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo and Qubool Hai.

He made his film debut with Lootera and appeared in supporting parts in films including Dil Dhadakne Do and Half Girlfriend, A Death in the Gunj and Chhapaak. In the meantime, he also gained great appreciation with his starring roles in the popular web series Mirzapur and Broken But Beautiful.

On the work front, Vikrant will be seen in 12th Fail, Sector 36, and an untitled next with debut director Niranjan Iyengar.

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra recently shared a glimpse of his upcoming film ’12th Fail’ starring Vikrant Massey, where the actor is seen giving himself a restart in education and career.

’12th Fail’ is based on Anurag Pathak’s best-selling novel, about the incredible journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi. The film is also inspired by millions of true stories of students attempting the world’s toughest competitive exam: the Civil Services.

