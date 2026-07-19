Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 10: 265% BMS Jump From 2nd Friday

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 10: Ajay Devgn Is Storming The 2nd Sunday! (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Ajay Devgn and his comedy gang are out on an absolute rampage, making the box office and the ticket windows tremble with laughter! Dhamaal 4 is witnessing a great jump at the ticket window yet again on the second Sunday. Standard sequels usually run out of steam by Day 10. However, Indra Kumar’s film is in no mood to surrender!

Following a spectacular Saturday turnaround, the movie has gone into full-blown beast mode on the second Sunday. As per the BMS trends, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Arshad Warsi starrer has registered a mind-boggling 265% jump in the ticket sales from 8 AM to 2 PM as compared to the ticket sales of the second Friday!

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 10 BMS Trends

On the tenth day, Sunday, July 19, Dhamaal 4 is selling tickets at the rate of almost 4 tickets every single second! From 1 PM – 2 PM, the comedy film sold a massive 17.9K tickets in a single hour compared to the previous day’s 11.3K ticket sales during the same time frame!

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On the second Sunday, from 8 AM to 2 PM, the film registered a ticket sale of 80.5K. This is almost 265% higher than the second Friday’s 22K ticket sales for the same time frame! The film registered a ticket sale of 49.3K on the second Saturday. On average, the film is selling 13.4K tickets per hour, roughly translating to 223 tickets per minute and almost 3.7 tickets per second!

Dhamaal 4 is confidently cruising toward a huge double-digit second Sunday collection. This second weekend explosion will ensure that Ajay Devgn‘s multi-starrer will push confident numbers to survive through the second week, hitting a good ROI by the end of its lifetime run at the box office!

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Check out the day-wise worldwide collection breakdown of Dhamaal 4.

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