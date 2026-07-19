Dhamaal 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 9 Update! ( Photo Credit – T-Series )

Dhamaal 4 is a force to be reckoned with at the worldwide box office. Ajay Devgn led adventure comedy has swiftly crossed the 150 crore milestone. It has also emerged as Riteish Deshmukh’s 8th highest-grossing film of all time. Scroll below for the day 9 global update!

How much has Dhamaal 4 earned at the worldwide box office?

According to the latest update, Dhamaal 4 has amassed 158.54 crore gross in 9 days of its worldwide run. It is enjoying an excellent run at the domestic box office, where it has grossed 138.04 crore. The overseas journey has also been decent with 20.5 crore gross in the kitty.

Today, Arshad Warsi co-starrer will comfortably surpass Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon’s Cocktail 2 (166.09 crore). By crossing the romantic comedy, India Kumar’s directorial will become the 5th highest Bollywood grosser of 2026 at the global box office.

Leaves behind Grand Masti!

Riteish Deshmukh is also unlocking new milestones in his career with Dhamaal 4, which has now become his 8th highest-grosser ever. It has left behind Grand Masti, which accumulated 147.9 crore gross in its worldwide lifetime. Its next target would be the 2014 romantic psychological action thriller, Ek Villain (169.92 crore).

Check out Riteish Deshmukh’s highest-grossing films worldwide (gross earnings) below:

Housefull 4: 280.27 crore Raid 2: 242.57 crore Total Dhamaal: 228.27 crore Housefull 3: 194.48 crore Housefull 2: 179.2 crore Ek Villain: 169.92 crore Dhamaal 4: 158.54 crore (9 days) Grand Masti: 147.9 crore Raja Shivaji: 129.7 crore Housefull: 123.6 crore

Dhamaal 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 9 Summary

India net: 116.99 crore

India gross: 138.04 crore

Overseas gross: 20.5 crore

Worldwide gross: 158.54 crore

Check out the day-wise box office collection of Dhamaal 4 in India and worldwide here.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 9: Impressive 89% Jump On Second Saturday, Beats Golmaal 3 & Housefull 2!

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