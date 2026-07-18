Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 8: Enters The 100 Crore Club, Beats Cocktail 2 ( Photo Credit – T-Series )

Dhamaal 4, starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaaferi, continues to have a solid run at the Indian box office. After earning 99.09 crore in the first week, the film remained strong on the second Friday and scored a century. Yes, the adventure-comedy has entered the 100 crore club in net collections, becoming Bollywood’s 6th film of 2026 to achieve the feat. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 8!

How much did Dhamaal 4 earn at the Indian box office in 8 days?

The adventure-comedy did lose a significant number of shows to The Odyssey, but it still retained a strong show count of 8,000+ across India. Also, family audiences’ turnout was good on the second Friday, day 8, resulting in 6.19 crore coming in. Generally, collections drop from the first Thursday to the second Friday, but here they were slightly higher than Thursday’s 6.17 crore, which is rare.

Overall, Dhamaal 4 has earned 105.28 crore net at the Indian box office, thus making a smashing entry into the 100 crore club. It equals 124.22 crore gross. Given the strong momentum, the film is likely to surprise us with its run on Saturday and Sunday.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 99.09 crore

Day 9 – 6.19 crore

Total – 105.28 crore

Dhamaal 4 becomes Bollywood’s 5th highest-grosser of 2026 in India!

With 105.28 crore, Dhamaal 4 surpassed Cocktail 2 (104.35 crore) to become Bollywood’s 5th highest-grossing film of 2026 at the Indian box office. In the coming days, it’ll also overtake Welcome To The Jungle and grab the 4th spot. Welcome To The Jungle has entered its final stage of run, and will wrap up below 140 crore net.

Take a look at Bollywood’s top 10 grossers of 2026 in India (net):

Dhurandhar 2 – 1186.32 crore Border 2 – 362.76 crore Bhooth Bangla – 199.23 crore Welcome To The Jungle – 135.9 crore Dhamaal 4 – 105.28 crore (8 days) Cocktail 2 – 104.35 crore O’Romeo – 83.35 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga – 63.28 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai – 61.78 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do – 59.29 crore

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Check out the day-wise worldwide collection breakdown of Dhamaal 4.

Must Read: Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 36: Needs 2.23 Crore More To Become Imtiaz Ali’s 2nd Highest-Grossing Film In India

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