Box Office Report (July 2026): Hindi Cinema Witnesses 53% Drop From Last Year! ( Photo Credit – Instagram; T-Series )

The month of July 2026 is officially wrapping up its box office run, leaving Hindi cinema with a reality check. Despite high-profile releases spanning YRF’s Spy Universe and Hollywood spectacles, the month failed to recreate the extraordinary box office magic witnessed during the same period last year. Bollywood box office registered a 53% drop in July 2026 as compared to July 2025.

The total India net collection for July 2026 is at 343.94 crore, and in the upcoming 4 days, it might reach to 355 – 360 crore! But this is almost half of what the Hindi box office registered in July 2025 with 7 releases!

Bollywood Box Office Report 2026

July 2026 managed to collect only 343.94 crore (including Hollywood release The Odyssey, reflecting a steep 52.25% drop. Meanwhile, Bollywood witnessed an unprecedented box office surge in 2025, led by two massive blockbusters, pushing the month’s total net tally to a colossal 720.38 crore.

The Odyssey Contributes 34% To The Total!

July 2026 has earned a total of 343.94 crore. Almost 53% lesser than the cumulative total of July 2025, where Bollywood earned a net collection of 720.38 crore. This also includes the India collection of the Hollywood biggie, The Odyssey, which contributed 34% of the entire July collections!

Winning Film – Dhamaal 4

Bollywood Box Office Report July 2026: Dhamaal 4 Turns The Saving Grace! ( Photo Credit – T-Series )

Dhamaal 4 was the winning film at the July 2026 box office, which contributed 46% of the entire collections of July! It would be interesting to see if the film manages to reach the 170 crore mark at the box office over the last weekend of July!

Best Performing Month Of July Since 2020

Since 2020, the best performing month of July was witnessed last year, 2025, when two major surprises – Saiyaara & Mahavatar Narsimha, created havoc at the box office with 337.69 crore, and 247.96 crore net collections, respectively.

Biggest July Disaster

The biggest disaster in the month of July since 2020 will probably be credited to 2026 with Tera Yaar Hoon Main. In the first five days of its release, the film has managed to earn only 49 lakh.

Check out the box office collections of all the July films of 2026 at the box office (India Net Collection).

Alpha: 59.17 crore *

* Baby Do Die Do: 6.39 crore

Dhamaal 4: 158.63 crore *

* The Odyssey: 118.44 crore *

* Tera Yaar Hoon Main: 49 lakh *

* The India Story: 82 lakh*

Total: 343.94 crore

* Denotes that the films are still running in the theaters and might add a few more crores to the total tally!

Here is the report card of Hindi releases of the month of May in the last ten years and their performance at the box office. Have a look.

July 2026: 343.94 crore

July 2025: 720.38 crore

July 2024: 176.40 crore

July 2023: 466.94 crore

July 2022: 238.35 crore

July 2021: No Releases

July 2020: No Releases

[There were no releases in July in the years 2020 & 2021]

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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