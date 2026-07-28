Chennai Love Story Box Office Collection Day 4: Set To Become Kiran Abbavaram’s Highest Grosser ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

The recently released Telugu film Chennai Love Story has definitely become a surprise at the box office. The mid-budget film has been performing very well and has already crossed 20 crore net at the domestic box office. The film has also passed its first Monday test with only a minor dip in collections as compared to the opening weekend.

Will Chennai Love Story Become Kiran Abbavaram’s Highest Grosser?

The romantic film has been headlined by Kiran Abbavaram and Gouri Priya. The intense romance opened at 4.95 crore at the box office on Friday. It later saw a rise in collections, earning 5.75 crore and 6.5 crore on its first Saturday and Sunday, respectively. On Monday, the film earned 3 crore, a 39.4% drop from its opening day. Compared to the Sunday collection, the film saw a 53.8% drop. However, this drop is quite normal for a Monday. The film is currently holding well at the box office.

Chennai Love Story has already become Kiran Abbavaram’s second-highest-grossing film and is on track to top the list. Currently, KA (2024) tops Kiran’s highest-grosser list. The film collected a net total of 26.94 crore during its theatrical run. Chennai Love Story is currently at 20.20 crore net total in India after just 4 days. The film can easily beat KA’s lifetime collection to host a new topper in Kiran Abbavaram’s highest-grossing list.

Kiran Abbavaram’s Highest Grossing Films (Net)

KA (2024):26.94 crore Chennai Love Story: 20.2 crore K-Ramp: 19.8 crore SK Kalyana Mandapam: 11.31 crore Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha: 7.3 crore Dilruba: 7.1 crore Sammathame: 4.79 crore Meter: 1.83 crore Rules Ranjann:1.79 crore Thimmarajupalli TV: 1.55 crore

Day-Wise Collection of Chennai Love Story

Day 1: 4.95 crore

Day 2: 5.5 crore

Day 3: 6.25 crore

Day 4: 3 crore

Total: 20.20 crore

Budget and Recovery

The film was reportedly made on a budget of 30 crore, and has earned 20.2 crore net so far. The Telugu drama has recovered 67.3 % of its budget. The film needs more than 9 crore to enter the safe zone.

More about the film

Chennai Love Story is directed by Ravi Namburi and produced by Srinivasa Kumar and Sai Rajesh under the banners Mass Movie Makers and Amrutha Productions. The music is composed by Mani Sharma.

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