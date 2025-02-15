While the gun trial is going on, causing a really tough time for ASAP Rocky, he has also been receiving a lot of love and support from his family namely girlfriend Rihanna and sons RZA and Riot. The rapper has been appearing in court as the trial goes on but his children recently made a surprise visit.

Rihanna has been there for her partner through it all and this time around, even his kids came over to show all their support and send wishes to their father. Here’s everything we know about their adorable appearance at the court and what happened when they arrived to show Rocky some love.

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky’s Sons RZA & Riot Support Him In Court Amid Gun Trial

According to People, Rihanna came to the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles on February 13, 2025, with both their sons. The show of support for the rapper happened when she walked in during the opening statements of the prosecution. Along with her were their two kids. Through the proceedings, they did not make any unnecessary noise.

They stayed well behaved and when the break happened, the family of four were seen walking out together with Rihanna holding one of the kids and ASAP holding the other. While the singer walked into the hallway, Rocky went towards the elevators. When the break was about to end, the four shared a beautiful family moment as they all hugged each other dearly.

Rihanna then told RZA and Riot to “wish Daddy good luck” after which the rapper gave all three of them a kiss. Rihanna then left through a back door and returned after the break was over. This time around, both the adorable children did not accompany her and the Umbrella shitmaker returned alone.

ASAP Rocky Gun Case Trial: What We Know

She was previously spotted showing up to support him on January 29 but this was the first time their boys showed up to offer their support and show family solidarity. For those unversed, Rocky has been accused of firing a handgun at ASAP Relli, who was his friend at one point of time, in 2021.

As per the prosecutors, they had a heated discussion after which Rocky is alleged to have shot Relli twice. Though Rocky has denied the allegations, he has been cited to have led to assault, battery and emotional distress. The opening statements at the trial started in January. The verdict is yet to be out but if found guilty, he could face somewhere around 24 years in jail.

