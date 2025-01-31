Rihanna has shown unwavering support for her boyfriend A$AP Rocky for the second consecutive day during his ongoing shooting trial, sitting in the gallery as he faces serious charges.

The Grammy-winning artist was seen watching intently as Rocky’s former friend, A$AP Relli, took the stand on Thursday, growing visibly agitated when questioned by Rocky’s lawyer.

Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky enjoy a night out amid his ongoing trial for assault against his former childhood friend, A$AP Relli. This is the first sighting of Rihanna, who is supposed to make an appearance at his court trial very soon to show her support. 📷: @ShotbyNYP… pic.twitter.com/TLoxPpY7Zj — backgridus (@BackgridUS) January 29, 2025

The Growing Courtroom Tension

Relli, who claims he was shot at by Rocky in 2021, voiced his frustration after his social media was brought into the conversation.

“Why are you showing my Instagram? I’m already getting death threats,” Reli complained under oath. “(People) threatening my daughter, like, what’s going on here?…Because you’re saying I’m an extortionist. You putting my whole life on…This is getting really annoying. What does this have to do with the case?”

Rihanna’s Stunning Courtroom Fashion Amid Uncertainty

Rihanna, who dressed sharply in a white button-up shirt, black tie, and slacks, appeared all-business while keeping a close eye on the proceedings. She also accessorized with some black pumps and a pair of gold hoop earrings, but sources say she’s deeply stressed over the situation.

“This has been hanging over them for all these years, but now the trial is here and it’s showtime,” an insider told RadarOnline. “Publicly, Rihanna is putting on a brave front. But behind the scenes she is freaking out.”

A$AP Rocky leaving court on Day 3 of gun assault trial Rihanna left through secure elevator, away from public pic.twitter.com/zzShdIr8Pv — Nancy Dillon (@Nancy__Dillon) January 29, 2025

The couple shares two young children, and friends are now questioning how their relationship would fare if Rocky is sentenced to prison.

With the trial finally underway after multiple delays, Rihanna’s support has been steadfast, but sources speculate that if he is convicted, she could reevaluate her commitment to him.

“She says she would stick by her man, that they’re in love, and that she’s very much committed to him, but friends say having a felon for a lover wouldn’t sit well with her when push comes to shove,” the source said.

They went on to add, So much is riding on (the trial) as far as Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s future goes. They have never really had the test of prison time, and there’s no telling how he’ll react if the judge rules against him.”

