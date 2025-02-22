It seems Kris Jenner has set her sights on Justin Bieber, but not just out of concern for his well-being.

According to insiders, the ever-calculating Kardashian matriarch sees his struggles as a golden opportunity for a ratings boost.

Justin Bieber moments I can’t believe are real — A Thread 🧵 1. This post with Kris Jenner on Instagram from 2014 pic.twitter.com/xeeAKj4MPG — ‏ًً (@PRlNCEOFPOPSTAN) July 31, 2024

Kris Jenner’s Calculated Move

Although Kris Jenner may present herself as a supportive friend, those close to the situation claim she’s already strategizing ways to weave Bieber’s troubles into the family’s reality empire.

“Kris has heard all the rumblings that Justin is struggling, and she wants to help – but she’s also got an agenda,” an insider told RadarOnline. “She’s drooling at the idea of getting him on the show. She knows it would be gangbusters for their ratings.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

Justin Bieber’s Legal Nightmares

The 30-year-old pop star has been battling intense stress, largely fueled by the looming possibility that he might have to testify in the upcoming sex trafficking trial of his former mentor, Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Bieber reportedly dreads the idea of past interactions with Combs coming to light even though the 55-year-old music mogul insists on his innocence.

“It’s not something he wants to talk about, but any time Diddy’s name comes up he gets upset,” one added. “People are whispering that having everything exposed could ruin Justin’s life. It’s traumatizing, and it seems to have set him back in a big way.”

P Diddy Had 15 Year Old Justin Bieber Stuttering When He Pressed Him For Not Wanting To “Hanging Out” With Him Anymore. Diddy Was 41 In His Video pic.twitter.com/n84kVHzbQh — STREET MEDIA TV  (@streetmediatv) February 29, 2024

Kris Jenner’s Real Intentions with Justin Bieber

To make matters worse, Bieber’s personal struggles are playing out in the public eye. Just months after welcoming his first child, Jack Blues, with his wife Hailey Baldwin, the singer shocked fans by posting a photo of himself hitting a bong. This has reignited concerns that he may be slipping back into old habits.

And Jenner? She’s watching it all unfold with dollar signs in her eyes. “She is always looking out for herself and her family, so you better believe she has an ulterior motive beyond just helping a friend in need,” an insider said. “Yes, she wants to help Justin. But first and foremost, she will help herself. That’s how she operates.”

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Dave Bautista Wondered If He Was ‘Too Ugly’ for a Rom-Com—Will Hollywood Ever Give Him a Chance?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News