The drama involving Finn, Luna, Poppy, Steffy and Bill has been the main focus of The Bold and the Beautiful recently. The other storyline that has been taking up screen space is Forrester Creations and how a love triangle has been formed between Daphne, Carter and Hope slowly and steadily.

This week’s episodes focus on the aftermath of the above and a lot more including angry confrontations and surprising reactions. Here’s what fans can expect from the March 10, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the award-winning soap opera series.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: March 10, 2025

The first episode of the week sees Steffy being in disbelief and later getting outright anger at Bill for helping Luna. As if the bombshell of her husband Finn being Luna’s father wasn’t enough, now she has to deal with the fact that Bill was the one who rescued her from prison and then chose to let her reside in the Spencer Estate without letting anyone know about the same.

Steffy is absolutely frustrated since she found out about it and even went over there to confront her. She told her off and reminded her that not too long ago, Luna not only drugged her but was about to kill her before Finn rescued her. When Bill gets involved, things get messier. Steffy wants Luna back behind bars but Bill is not willing to do that and retorts against it.

This will lead to her ire being directed at Bill for not just stating that but for also helping Luna in the first place. How will this argument escalate and will someone need to intervene eventually? Up next, Hope and Daphne fight over Carter and are stunned by his reaction. Recently, Hope walked in on her boyfriend Carter kissing Daphne behind her back, in the CEO office.

She first confronted Carter and then warned Daphne to stay away from him. When he walks in to see them fighting and arguing over him, he has a reaction that surprises them. How did he react to this mess? Will Daphne return to Paris like she originally planned or will Hope threatening her to leave, make her stubborn to stay regardless of her initial plans to return?

Has Daphne started to develop real feelings for Carter? Does he feel the same about her? How will Hope deal with this new mess? She still doesn’t know that Daphne was recruited by Steffy as a part of her plan to take back Forrester Creations. Will the plan continue to go ahead or stop due to this?

