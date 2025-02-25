Keira Knightley didn’t have an effortless road to fame. Before playing Elizabeth Swann, she was just another young actor pursuing success. She had some films, like Bend It Like Beckham, but wasn’t well-known yet. Then Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl altered that.

But Knightley wasn’t persuaded it was a suitable idea. In fact, she thought it might be a total disaster. Yes, even though it was one of the biggest franchises in Hollywood history, and she almost passed on it. Of course, she had her reasons. Back then, pirate movies weren’t exactly a guaranteed hit, and this one had a massive budget riding on a concept that could have flopped. But as we all know now, it did the exact opposite.

Before Pirates, Knightley was already on the industry’s radar, thanks to Bend It Like Beckham. That little indie flick became a surprise hit, and suddenly, people were paying attention. She was also filming Love Actually, rubbing shoulders with legends like Hugh Grant. But when director Richard Curtis asked her what was next, her answer was less than enthusiastic.

“I think I made a terrible mistake,” she said about Pirates to Curtis (the director quoted her response in a 2013 interview with The Daily Beast). Not exactly the confidence you’d expect from someone about to headline a blockbuster. But to be fair, at the time, pirate movies were a Hollywood graveyard. They hadn’t been successful in years, and this one had a massive $135 million budget. If it failed, it would fail hard.

Despite her skepticism, Knightley signed on. The Hollywood beauty had no idea she was stepping into something huge. Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl dropped in 2003 and smashed expectations. It made $654 million worldwide (via Box Office Mojo).

That “terrible mistake” turned into a massive win. With this triumph, a sequel was inevitable. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest raised the stakes—bigger budget, wilder stunts, and more supernatural chaos. Fans flooded theaters, making it a box office giant. It didn’t just make money—it made over $1 billion (per BOM).

At this point, Knightley was a certified superstar. But as much as she loved playing Elizabeth Swann, she wasn’t planning on sticking around forever. By the time At World’s End rolled around in 2007, Knightley was ready to move on. She wanted to explore other roles.

Her departure didn’t mean the end of the franchise, though. Disney kept the ship sailing with more sequels. In 2017, fans got a surprise—Keira Knightley made a quick cameo in Dead Men Tell No Tales. It was a succinct moment but brought a surge of nostalgia. Looking back, her doubts about Pirates seem surprising. The franchise didn’t just boost her career—it made her one of Hollywood’s most recognized actresses.

