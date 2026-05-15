Pop star Dua Lipa is currently involved in a major legal dispute with Samsung after accusing the company of using her image to promote a TV model without her permission. The television’s sales were immense thanks to Dua Lipa on the packaging, but the twist is that she had never authorized them to use her image for marketing. This is what led to the legal dispute between the two.

The controversy quickly gained attention online after reports revealed that the singer had filed a lawsuit worth millions of dollars. Many fans had even admitted that they would buy the models just because of the celebrity, which added more fuel to the fire.

Let’s take a look at what actually happened and what the feud between Dua Lipa and Samsung is about.

Why Did Dua Lipa Sue Samsung For $15 Million?

According to CNN, Dua Lipa claimed that Samsung, the popular South Korean electronics manufacturer, had used her photograph on television packaging and sold it in the United States without getting her approval.

Dua Lipa has sued Samsung for $15 million over claims the company used her image on TV packaging without permission, allegedly misleading customers into thinking she endorsed the product.

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.#DuaLipa #Samsung #Lawsuit #EntertainmentNews #CelebrityNews pic.twitter.com/UJfrZ57fL6 — NewsBreak24 (@NewsBreak24Live) May 12, 2026

The singer has reportedly filed a lawsuit seeking at least $15 million in damages for copyright and trademark infringement. The case was filed on Friday, May 8, 2026, in the California Federal court.

She said that she came to know about the infringement last year in June and even demanded Samsung stop using her image for advertisement, but the company had straight out refused to do so, as claimed by her lawyer.

The image used in the advertisement was reportedly taken backstage during the Austin City Limits festival in 2024. Dua Lipa’s lawyers claimed she owned the rights to the photo and never permitted it to be used commercially.

It broke the singer’s heart that a multi-billion-dollar company like Samsung resorted to such a course of action and breached publicity rights, when the same matter could have been handled more professionally without hurting the other party.

How Did The Dua Lipa-Samsung Controversy Go Viral?

The issue reportedly came to Dua Lipa’s attention after social media users began referring to some products as the “Dua Lipa TV Box,” which gained everyone’s attention, including the singer herself.

Dua Lipa is suing Samsung for $15 million after her photo appeared on TV boxes without permission The lawsuit claims some fans believed she was officially endorsing the product pic.twitter.com/Gm1PXqTLj4 — Dexerto (@Dexerto) May 10, 2026

As pictures spread online, fans started questioning whether the singer had signed a deal with Samsung. The story quickly spread across social media platforms, where fans debated who was responsible for the situation, which eventually led to the filing of a lawsuit and the case becoming public.

How Did Samsung Respond To Dua Lipa’s Lawsuit?

Samsung denied intentionally misusing Dua Lipa’s image. The company stated that the photograph had been supplied by a third party, which claimed that all permissions had already been secured.

According to Billboard, Samsung claimed they only used the photo after the third party stated receiving an “explicit assurance” from the content partner and that all permissions were assured by them, including for the retail boxes.

After the lawsuit, Samsung said it was willing to resolve the issue properly with Dua Lipa and reach a conclusion favorable to both parties, though as of now, no final legal decision has been made.

How Are Fans Reacting To Dua Lipa’s Feud With Samsung?

Many fans supported Dua Lipa and argued that celebrities should have complete control over how their image is used in advertising. Reddit threads and some comments online said that the fans would surely get the TV “just because Dua Lipa” is on it, whose screenshots were used by Dua Lipa and her lawyer in the filing.

Though others wonder whether Samsung is truly to be held accountable, even though the whole situation happened because of the third party.

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