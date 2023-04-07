For Ram Charan, Doing Yentamma Song From Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Was 'Little Boy's Dream Coming True'

Global Star Ram Charan will make a guest appearance in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Earlier this week, the popular song ‘Yentamma’ was released from the movie. We see the Mega Power Star with Salman Khan and Victory Venkatesh in it. With more than 43 million views across social media and video streaming platforms within two days of its release, Yentamma is a rage.

In a BTS video released today by the makers, the RRR star opened up about his experience of doing the now-sensational hit that has taken the nation by storm. The pan-India action hero says that it was a blast doing Yentamma.

Suggesting that it was a little boy’s dream coming true, Ram Charan adds that Yentamma is one of the best songs that the audience are surely going to celebrate watching on the big screen. The Game Changer actor suggests that it gave him immense pleasure to do the song.

Yetamma’s undeniable energy has made it quite popular.

Yentamma is composed by Payal Dev with background vocals by Vishal Dadlani, Payal Dev and Raftaar. The lyrics for the song are by Shabbir Ahmed and are choreographed by Jani Master. The film is slated to release on Eid 21st April 2023.

