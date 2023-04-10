Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa has been underperforming ever since its release. The film had a lot of expectations riding on it, but shockingly, the theatrical run had nothing special to offer at the box office. So today, we’ll compare the worldwide collection between the Ajay Devgn starrer and the original film, Kaithi, starring Karthi. Keep reading to learn exciting details!

For those who don’t know, Ajay’s latest action-thriller is an official Hindi remake of Kaithi, which was released in 2019. It was helmed by maverick Kollywood director, Lokesh Kanagaraj. Being a remake is a curse in the present times for Bollywood and sadly, Ajay’s film too became a victim of it despite decent word-of-mouth.

Upon its release in 2019, Kaithi opened to positive reviews from critics and the ticket-paying audience’s response was favourable too. It clearly got reflected at the box office and the film was a huge commercial success. Reportedly, the Karthi starrer was made on a moderate budget of 25 crores and ended its lifetime journey at 75 crores nett (88.5 crores gross) approx from Tamil and Telugu versions, in India. Globally, it made 110.50 crores gross with 22 crores gross coming in from overseas box office.

Coming to Bholaa, the film has earned 72.50 crores* nett (85.55 crores gross) at the Indian box office. In overseas, it has earned around 11 crores gross. Combining both, the action-thriller stands at 96.55 crores gross. In the lifetime run, it will go past Kaithi’s lifetime but considering the huge scale and budget, the Ajay Devgn starrer will find it hard to get a clean success tag at the box office.

