Fan war is a thing now and what better example of it than Selena Gomez vs Hailey Bieber. It looks like India is witnessing its own version with Shehnaaz Gill vs Tejasswi Prakash, while again, there’s no bad blood between the divas in reality. Fans of the Bigg Boss 13 contestant have accused the Naagin actress of copying their idol. Scroll below for more details!

If one can recall, Shehnaaz was recently seen donning red hot attire at a recent award function. She wore a body-hugging dress with a deep-plunging neckline and complimented her attire with matching heels and a clutch in her hand. She left her tresses loose in beachy waves and fans went gaga over the ensemble.

Yesterday, Tejasswi Prakash was spotted in town in a similar look. She wore a pastel blue coloured leather bodycon dress. The actress completed her look with a white blazer and carried it similar to how Shehnaaz Gill did. It is to be noted that the oversized blazer look on the shoulder is quite common and a lot of divas in the past have pulled it off.

But Shehnaaz Gill fans were convinced that Tejasswi Prakash was copying their idol.

A user in the comment section wrote, “abe #shehnaazgill ko kitne copy Karogi”

Another commented, “Shehnaz ko copy karty he”

“@tejasswiprakash everyone knows who u r copying since day 1,” another reacted.

A troll mentioned, “Shehnaz Jaise hi dress phenti hai”

Take a look at the viral video of Tejasswi Prakash below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

On the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill will be next seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Tejasswi Prakash, on the other hand, is currently seen in Naagin 6.

