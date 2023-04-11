Some party celebrations do not end up as people would expect. The same can be said for a pub in Noida that got into legal troubles as a video from an event of the pub went viral. The video shows a scene from Ramayana, where Lord Ram is talking to demon king Ravana with Divine & Nucleya’s ‘Scene Kya Hai’ playing in the backdrop, which apparently offended certain social media users. Following the same, The co-owner of the retro bar and its manager were arrested after the video went viral.

Upon netizens’ anguish, the netizens took action, and the Lord of the Drinks owners, Manak Chaudhary and manager Abhishek were placed under arrest. They’ve been charged with promoting enmity and outraging religious feelings between different groups.

The DJ who played Divine & Nucleya’s ‘Scene Kya Hai’ with Ramayana scene on a big screen inside the facility is still missing. The video is said to be from Lord of the Drinks resto-bar located in the Gardens Galleria mall, Noida. Taking cognisance of the matter immediately, an FIR was lodged under “IPC sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups)and 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings)”

Watch the video of Ramayana Scene with Divine & Nucleya’s ‘Scene Kya Hai’ below!

At Lord of the drinks, Noida. FIR registered. pic.twitter.com/lzVfoqtBQg — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) April 10, 2023

Ironical that it was at the “Lord of the drinks”😌 — Not_your_type💎💫 (@Girlwitha_plan) April 10, 2023

“This is really wrong ! Not a placed to be played for sure ! Shame on them”, said a user

This is really wrong ! Not a placed to be played for sure ! Shame on them . Have Respect ✊ for any Religion Sentiments. And this is really very very wrong playing in a bar . — IMRAN (@imranashraf999) April 10, 2023

“Youth ko ye hi pasand hai,” said another

Youth ko ye hi pasand hai, koi bhi bhajan sandhya ni sunta sab jab tak remix na ho ni ata inko maza. Thodi beats, thoda rap..koi bhi religious viral song utha kr dekhlo. Dikhawa hai aur kuch ni. — Vipin B (@vipinbarolia) April 11, 2023

It’s time for Lord of the drinks to offer drinks to Mylord 😜😜😜 — टीपू सिंह “सूर्यवंशी” ( नीला मिला नहीं छीन लिये ) (@singh_abhi1612) April 10, 2023

Y jo besaram dance kr rhe hai inko bhi punishment milna chahiye — rajsaini (@rajsain52105612) April 11, 2023

The official statement by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Shakti Avasthy was also released that explained the incident.

गार्डन गैलेरिया मॉल के बार में धारावाहिक रामायण के संवाद को डब कर चलाने के प्रकरण में थाना सेक्टर-39 नोएडा पर सुसंगत धाराओं में FIR पंजीकृत की गई है तथा 01 अभियुक्त को गिरफ्तार किया गया है, अग्रिम आवश्यक कार्रवाई की जा रही है। उक्त संबंध में @ADCPNoida द्वारा दी गई बाइट। pic.twitter.com/nO84Hpj4PH — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) April 10, 2023

