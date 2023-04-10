Internet sensation Uorfi Javed never leaves a chance to grab the attention of netizens. Every then and now, she keeps breaking the internet with her bold fashion choices, and you may hate her, love her, but you cannot ignore her. Recently, she went topless again and posed in an unusual outfit made of gajras. As soon as the video went viral on the internet, netizens were quick to react. While some brutally trolled her as they felt the outfit was bordering on n*dity, a lot of them lauded her as well for the creative outfit. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Uorfi enjoys a massive fanbase and often stays in the limelight for her bold fashion choices, and she is unapologetic about her style statement. She once again turned heads by baring it all in the latest sensuous video that she dropped on the internet.

Known for her unconventional fashion choices, Uorfi Javed recently went topless. He dropped a video on the internet in which she can be seen covering her modesty with her hands, donned in a high-thigh slit skirt made up of gajra. As soon as she dropped the video, it went viral and garnered a lot of views. Netizens quickly dropped their reactions in the comment section, and many bashed her for promoting n*dity.

Commenting on Uorfi Javed’s photo One of the users wrote, “Ramzan ka khayal kar lein please….”

“What kind of lady is she. Thik hai dekhne ka nazriye ka farak hota hai, par itna farak toh nhi hai na. Itna expose karne ki kya jaroorat. Kapdo ka pehna aur kapdo ka kam pehna dono mai farak hai.”

“Jism dikha kar paise kamati hai, isey acha toh kisey se bheek mang leti.”

“Muslim ke naam par kalank ho tum… Ramazan ka bhi khayal nahi zara.”

“Had hi kar di, please stop all this nonsense….”

“Camera wale ke maze hi maze.”

Check out the video below:

However, many came out in support and lauded Uorfi Javed for her unique dress sense. A user wrote, “Yahan jitne log gyaan dene aaye hai woh inhe unfollow kar sakte hai.”

Another user wrote, “Jinhe bura lag raha hai, who Uorfi ke post na dekhe.”

One wrote, “Loved her style.”

Meanwhile, you let us know your thoughts on Uorfi Javed’s viral video? Let us know in the comments section below!

