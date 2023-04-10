Uorfi Javed surely knows how to grab the limelight and become the centre of attention. Be it her bizarre fashion choices or her controversial statements, she often lands in trouble. Recently, she made headlines when she appeared for a detailed interview for a leading portal where she spilt the beans on her life right from her childhood to facing an abusive father. In the same conversation, Uorfi was asked about Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘bad taste’ comment about her fashion choices.

The actress, in her latest interview, was seen reacting to the same while saying she doesn’t bother about RK’s opinion while she’s happy that Kareena Kapoor Khan has complimented her. Soon after her statement went viral, she has not clarified it. Scroll down to know what she has said now!

Uorfi Javed took to Instagram stories and shared an Insta post and said that she was being sarcastic as she doesn’t mean whatever she has said. She wrote on Insta, “I never said this & I was just joking ki Ranbir bhaad me jaye, Kareena ne Tareef kar di ab. I was being sarcastic, sarcasm, humour. Whatever Ranbir said was his point of view, I didn’t find anything malicious in his statement. Sach me bhaad me jaane ko nahi bola maine.”

Uorfi Javed later posted two self-shot videos where she addressed the same. Uorfi Javed said, “I never said go to hell Ranbir, I said Ranbir bhaad mai jaaye, Kareena ne meri tareef kardi hai isse zayada validation kya chahiye and i said it in a very sarcastic and humorous way, I didn’t mean to disrespect anyone. And bhaad is not equal to hell.” “My sarcasm will get me in trouble someday, actually my nud*ty might get me in trouble, in short, I am going to be in beaten up someday either because of my outfits or my words,” she said in her next Insta story. Check out her video below:

Earlier speaking about Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Uorfi Javed told Humans Of Bombay, “I was blown away, I thought she was joking. After looking at the video, I realized that I have achieved something in life.” Adding, “Bhaad mein jaaye Ranbir, Kareena ne meri tareef kiya hain, ab toh kya hain, Ranbir ki kya aukat hain.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Uorfi Javed’s statement? Do let us know.

